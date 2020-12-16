British trade envoy vows to woo more investors to Nigeria

British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria, Ms. Helen Grant, yesterday vowed to connect more British investors to do business in Nigeria. Grant made the promise when she led a United Kingdom (UK) delegation to discuss post Brexit Nigeria- UK relations with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by a spokesman in the Office of the Vice-President, Laolu Akande, Grant said her visit to Nigeria was a deliberate effort by the UK government to deepen conversations with friendly countries across different sectors, ahead of Brexit.

She said aside trade, both countries could work harder to strengthen ties in agriculture, health, technology, judiciary and other sectors, expressing her country’s interest in ensuring that Nigeria recorded improvements in the aforementioned areas.

Stating the excitement that came with her appointment, Grant, born to a Nigerian father, described her new assignment as trade envoy as a dream job and promised to support the deepening of trade relations between both countries by connecting more British investors to do business in Nigeria.

Responding, Osinbajo said that discussing Nigeria- United Kingdom (UK) relations across different sectors post-Brexit was exciting. He described the discussion on the post-Brexit era as not only exciting, but had the potential of making a difference for both countries.

He said: “I am really excited about the prospect of what the next few months and years hold for our two countries. I also share your optimism that this is probably the best opportunity for us to do a lot. And to do so in a manner that will make a great difference for our two countries.”

