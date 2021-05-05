News

British woman killed in Pakistan after refusing man’s marriage offer

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A British woman of Pakistani origin has been found dead in the city of Lahore.
Mayra Zulfiqar is believed to have been aged about 25, and news reports said she was killed after refusing to marry a man, reports Sky News.
Ms Zulfiqar’s friend Mohammad Nazeer had told police a man wanted to marry her and had threatened her with “dire consequences” if she refused.
Pakistan’s English-language newspaper Dawn reported that Ms Zulfiqar had bullet wounds and signs of torture on her body.
Station House Officer Qasim said the cause of her death was not yet clear.
He told The Independent Urdu: “The woman had a bullet wound to the shoulder, but the exact cause of death will be known after her autopsy and forensic report, whether the death was due to a gunshot wound or whether her throat was strangled.”
Police have detained two men for questioning over the death.
Ms Zulfiqar arrived in Pakistan two months ago for a wedding and was staying at a rented home with a friend.
According to the Evening Standard, she previously lived in Feltham, west London.
She was a law student at Middlesex University and had gone on to work as a paralegal.
In a statement supplied to Sky News, the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British women who died in Pakistan and are urgently seeking more information from the local authorities.
“Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Israel rescinds outdoor COVID-19 mask requirement

Posted on Author Reporter

  Israel rescinded the mandatory wearing of face masks outdoors and fully reopened schools on Sunday in the latest return to relative normality, boosted by a mass-vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 pandemic. With almost 54% of its 9.3 million population having received both shots of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, Israel has logged sharp drops in contagion […]
News

Edo guber: Ex-APC presidential aspirant backs Obaseki

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State and former presidential aspirant of the ruling party, Chief Francis Onabis, has advanced reasons why residents of the state should re-elect incumbent Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term. Onabis noted that the reelection of Obaseki for a second term of four year would […]
News

GOtv iconic tour with Laycon hits Uyo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The city of Uyo in Akwa Ibom state played host to BBNaija S5 winner and GOtv Nigeria ambassador, Laycon, on the 2nd and 3rd of December for the second leg of the GOtv Iconic tour.   The tour forms part of GOtv Nigeria’s festive season campaign featuring a special GOtv Jolli offer for new customers. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica