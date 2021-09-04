Arts & Entertainments

British woman retracts statement on ticket sales at Burna Boy’s 02 Arena show

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

British violinist, Diane Aidenbaum, has retracted her statement on the volume of tickets sold at Burna Boy’s recent show at the 02 Arena in London. Aidenbaum, who supported Burna Boy’s show had posted a since edited caption on her Instagram page [@ dianeviolin] that the Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, performed in front of an incredible 12,000 people. Burna Boy, the following day took to his story to brag that, “I sold out the O2 by myself at prices that I wanted. The way I wanted. Never talk too much, just show action.” This led to a riposte on social media that Burna Boy didn’t actually sell out the O2, which comes with a 20,000 capacity.

Aidenbaum has now issued a retraction of her statement. She has also deleted the caption where she said Burna Boy only sold 12,000 slots. The new caption for her post now reads: “O2 Arena with Burna Boy, amazing musicians …. we were all on fire.” She has also posted a new video on Thursday from the Burna Boy’s August 28 event with a caption that reads: “I would like to clarify again that I have no idea how many people were at the O2 Arena, it was a stupid estimation, it is not the real number. The O2 capacity depends on the size of the stage and if it’s during COVID – 19 regulations.

I never got the real number from no one. I didn’t think people would even stop on that,” she wrote. “I am not part of the organisation to know anything about how many people bought tickets. Everyone had a fight over a fake number. Just because you wanted it to be true. I deleted the 12, 000 because you all started getting crazy in here for nothing. All of you made me change my post.

The concert was amazing and looked completely full. That’s all. That is what I can see from the stage, it looks full with people.” According to the O2’s official website, Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall event will be the first event in The Welcome Back Show series which will also features Ministry of Sound Classical on November 13 and UK comedian, Mo Gilligan + Friends, with The Black British Takeover on December 8.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Madame Tussauds dumps Trump before US election

Posted on Author Reporter

    The waxwork museum Madame Tussauds in Berlin loaded its effigy of TV star-turned Republican president Donald Trump into a dumpster on Friday, a move apparently intended to reflect its expectations of next Tuesday’s presidential election. In what seemed a further calculated insult, the statue of his predecessor and nemesis Barack Obama, who counted […]
Arts & Entertainments

Biodun Stephen’s movie ‘Breaded Life’ hits Cinema today

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Leading figure in the faith-based movie genre, Biodun Stephen has released another banger titled ‘Breaded Life’. The film is set to hit cinemas nationwide today, April 16. Though Breaded Life may not qualify as faith-based, it’s a remarkable inspirational thriller that evokes a mixed feeling of plenty of laughter, pity and tension. If you are […]
Arts & Entertainments

Former Glee star, Naya Rivera, presumed dead

Posted on Author Reporter

*Police say body may never be found Former Glee star Naya Rivera is presumed dead after emergency teams said the effort to find her has now been classed as a “search and recovery operation”. The actress was reported missing on Wednesday after disappearing during a boating trip on Lake Piru in California with her four-year-old son Josey […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica