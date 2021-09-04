British woman retracts statement on ticket sales at Burna Boy’s 02 Arena show

British violinist, Diane Aidenbaum, has retracted her statement on the volume of tickets sold at Burna Boy’s recent show at the 02 Arena in London. Aidenbaum, who supported Burna Boy’s show had posted a since edited caption on her Instagram page [@ dianeviolin] that the Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, performed in front of an incredible 12,000 people. Burna Boy, the following day took to his story to brag that, “I sold out the O2 by myself at prices that I wanted. The way I wanted. Never talk too much, just show action.” This led to a riposte on social media that Burna Boy didn’t actually sell out the O2, which comes with a 20,000 capacity.

Aidenbaum has now issued a retraction of her statement. She has also deleted the caption where she said Burna Boy only sold 12,000 slots. The new caption for her post now reads: “O2 Arena with Burna Boy, amazing musicians …. we were all on fire.” She has also posted a new video on Thursday from the Burna Boy’s August 28 event with a caption that reads: “I would like to clarify again that I have no idea how many people were at the O2 Arena, it was a stupid estimation, it is not the real number. The O2 capacity depends on the size of the stage and if it’s during COVID – 19 regulations.

I never got the real number from no one. I didn’t think people would even stop on that,” she wrote. “I am not part of the organisation to know anything about how many people bought tickets. Everyone had a fight over a fake number. Just because you wanted it to be true. I deleted the 12, 000 because you all started getting crazy in here for nothing. All of you made me change my post.

The concert was amazing and looked completely full. That’s all. That is what I can see from the stage, it looks full with people.” According to the O2’s official website, Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall event will be the first event in The Welcome Back Show series which will also features Ministry of Sound Classical on November 13 and UK comedian, Mo Gilligan + Friends, with The Black British Takeover on December 8.

