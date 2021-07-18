Arts & Entertainments

Britney Spears goes on ‘strike’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Says won’t perform while her father controls career

Britney Spears on Saturday said she would not perform again while her father retains control over her career, and said the conservatorship she has been under for 13 years had “killed my dreams.”

Her remarks, in a lengthy Instagram post, were the latest in a series of emotional public comments about the conservatorship that controls her personal and financial affairs and which she has begged to be brought to an end, reports Reuters.

“I’m not gonna be performing on any stages anytime soon with my dad handling what I wear, say, do, or think,” the “Piece of Me” singer wrote.

“I’d much rather share videos YES from my living room instead of onstage in Vegas… I’m not gonna put on heavy makeup and try try try on stage again and not be able to do the real deal with remixes of my songs for years,” she added.

The pop star’s father, Jamie Spears, has sole control of his daughter’s $60 million estate under the court-appointed conservatorship that he set up in 2008.

Spears, 39, who has undisclosed mental health issues, has not performed in public since late 2018 at the end of a world tour and an extended concert residency in Las Vegas.

Spears last week appointed a new lawyer to represent her in her bid to bring the conservatorship to an end, calling it abusive.

“This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill,” she wrote on Saturday.

“I didn’t like the way the documentaries bring up humiliating moments from the past … I’m way past all that and have been for a long time,” she added.

One of the documentaries, “Framing Britney Spears,” brought wider attention to the conservatorship and swelled public support for Spears. It was nominated this week for two Emmy awards.

Spears and her lawyer have yet to file a formal request to end the conservatorship. The next court hearing is Sept. 29 in Los Angeles.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Iyabo Ojo acquires new mansion in Lagos

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has acquired a palatial house in Lagos. The movie star took to her Instagram page where she shared a photo of the sprawling mansion. “Finally God has done it & it’s marvelous in my sight,” she captioned the photo. The actress joins the list of celebrities with properties in the highbrow […]
Arts & Entertainments

Man blesses ‘okada’ rider with new tricycle

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

A Nigerian man identified as Chisom, has empowered a bike man with a brand-new tricycle, for giving him free rides during his undergraduate days in the university. Chisom who is identified with the Twitter handle @ManLikeChisom, took to the platform on Thursday to share a heartwarming story of how the man helped him selflessly during […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ubi Franklin: Victoria Inyama, Sandra Iheuwa fight dirty

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nollywood actress Victoria Inyama and one of Ubi Franklin’s baby mamas, Sandra Iheuwa, have been at each other’s throats on Instagram. What started as a piece of advice to single mothers from Ihuewa, ended up as a war of words between herself and Inyama. Ihuewa had taken to her Instagram page on Thursday, where she […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica