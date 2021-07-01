Arts & Entertainments

Britney Spears: judge denies request to remove father from conservatorship

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A judge has denied Britney Spears’s request to remove her father from his role overseeing her conservatorship, a court filing reveals.
The singer’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham, asked a court in Los Angeles to oust Jamie Spears from his position managing the multimillion dollar estate, reports The Associated Press.
When calling for Jamie Spears to be removed in November last year, Ingham said Spears, 39, was scared of her father and wanted him gone from the conservatorship that she says has controlled her life since 2008.
In court filings, Britney Spears said she wanted private wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust appointed as “sole conservator”.
However, documents filed in Los Angeles show Judge Brenda Penny refused the request while rubber-stamping Bessemer Trust’s role as co-conservator of the estate.
The legal document states: “The conservatee’s request to suspend James P Spears immediately upon the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company Of California, NA as sole conservator of estate is denied without prejudice.”
The filing was dated June 30, a week after the pop superstar  delivered dramatic testimony calling for the end of the conservatorship.
She was placed under the complex legal arrangement – usually reserved for the very old and infirm – after suffering a series of mental breakdowns.
Spears told a court on June 23 that the conservatorship was “abusive”, and that she wanted it to end without the need for a medical assessment. She said she has been forced to work against her will, and that the conservatorship stopped her from removing a contraceptive device in order to try for another child.
Earlier, Jamie Spears, 68, filed court documents of his own, denying he was responsible for the restrictions apparently placed on his daughter’s private life.
He has overseen her estate for 13 years but has not been in charge of her personal affairs since September 2019, when he stepped down from that role due to ill health.
He was replaced as conservator on a temporary basis by Jodi Montgomery, Britney Spears’ caregiver.
In a court filing, lawyers for Jamie Spears said he was “concerned” by Ingham’s request to make Montgomery’s position permanent.
It said: “Based on her statements to the court, Mr Spears is concerned that the petition to appoint Jodi Montgomery filed by Ms Spears’ court-appointed counsel Samuel D Ingham III does not reflect her wishes.
“Ms Spears told the court on June 23 that she is opposed to being under a conservatorship and revealed her ongoing disputes with Ms Montgomery about her medical treatment and other personal care issues.”
Lauriann Wright, Montgomery’s lawyer, released a statement in response: “I can state unequivocally that Jodi Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Britney and for her wellbeing.
“While she does not control Britney’s financial assets, she is responsible for her personal care, and if Britney wants any issue brought up to the court, Ms Montgomery is and has always been ready, willing, and able to do so.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Revealed: How Lil Frosh lost DMW recording contract

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

On October 6, 2020, Nigerian superstar, Davido and his record label, DMW terminated the contract of its recording artist and rapper, Lil Frosh over allegations of domestic violence. Earlier on October 5, news emerged that the fast-rising rapper born, Sanni Goriola, had been called out for allegedly beating his girlfriend, Gift Camille to a pulp. […]
Arts & Entertainments

COVID-19 pandemic hits book industry as stakeholders seek FG’s support

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The novel coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic, which came when no one or business ever prepared for it, has, in no small measure, been affecting the book industry from the day it was announced, just as it affected every other business. According to the President of Nigerian Publishers Association, Mr. Gbadega Adedapo, who is also the […]
Arts & Entertainments

Trial of Chicago 7′ wins top prize at Screen Actors Guild awards

Posted on Author Reporter

  The starry cast of Aaron Sorkin’s 1960s courtroom drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7” took the top prize Sunday at a virtual Screen Actors Guild Awards where actors of color, for the first time, swept the individual film awards. The 27th SAG Awards, presented by the Hollywood actors’ guild SAG-Aftra, were a muted affair — […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica