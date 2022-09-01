Briton killed while volunteering in Ukraine

A British man has been killed while volunteering as a medic in Ukraine, his sister has said.

Craig Mackintosh, from Thetford, Norfolk, died “in the line of duty” on August 24, Lorna Mackintosh said.

Ms Mackintosh has raised more than £5,000 on a GoFundMe page to bring her brother’s body back to the UK, asking: “Please help us bring this war hero home.”

The Foreign Office said it was supporting the family, reports the BBC.

Writing on the fundraising page, Ms Mackintosh said: “Our brother bravely volunteered to go to [Ukraine] as a medic to help save lives in this war torn country.

“This selfless man is currently stranded in a morgue in Ukraine and there is no help to get him home.”

She said it would cost around £4,000 to return his body to the UK.

"He gave his life to save others and he needs to come back home to have the service he deserves.

“He gave his life to save others and he needs to come back home to have the service he deserves.

“A true hero’s service surrounded by his family and friends. Please, please help to bring our hero home.”

As of Thursday morning, the family had exceeded its target, raising more than £5,000.

An Foreign Office spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Ukraine and are in contact with the local authorities.”

