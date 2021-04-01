Business

Broadband: ATCON tasks members on investment

Samson Akintaro

The Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) has challenged its members to do more in terms of investment in broadband infrastructure. This came even as the body commended the telecoms operators in the country for their past efforts and for boosting Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP), which recently helped in lifting the country out of recession. ATCON President, Ikechukwu Nnamani, gave this charge during a virtual structured engagement with key stakeholders on the National Broadband Plan 2020-2025, which was organised by the association. According to him, while the Nigerian government has set a 70 per cent broadband penetration target, the telecom operators have huge roles to play in realizing thtarget by the year 2025.

“In the year 2020, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, announced that Nigeria’s broadband penetration increased by 10 per cent over the previous year, from 33.3 per cent to 43.3 per cent. With this positive development, we are hopeful that this year’s penetration rate would surpass that of 2020 as this event plans to encourage every segment of the sector to double their efforts in terms of encouraging further penetration.

“To our member company CEOs, who have been making the right decisions to put the industry on continuous growth trajectory and who helped get Nigeria out of the recent economic recession, your efforts is well noted and commended. I like to use this opportunity to appeal that you don’t rest on your oars because the realisation of the 70 per cent broadband penetration target depends considerably on you in the coming years,” he said. Also speaking at the forum, the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the NBP 2020-2025 had raised the performance bar for the whole telecom industry. “However, being a document crafted by experts and executives, there is no reason why it cannot be achieved to put Nigeria in a firm pedestal of nations with broadband access.

I wish to assure you that the Commission shall continue to proactively provide the necessary regulatory interventions which will facilitate the achievement of not only the 70 per cent broadband penetration target but other associated targets as well which will truly transform our economy into a digital economy,” he said.

Danbatta, who was represented by the Director, Digital Economy, NCC, Dr. Austine Nwaulune, said government, the industry and other stakeholders needed to aggregate their potential and expertise to achieve the target. As part of the regulatory efforts, he said the commission had already commenced some of this consolidation with the directive issued to Infraco licensees to commence immediate roll-out of optic fibre cables as contained in their licence agreements to all the LGA headquarters by giving them freehand to start from viable areas and gradually move to unviable areas while the expected counter-part funding from government is being finalised.

