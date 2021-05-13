Broadband: Deepening rural access amidst urban competition

With the advent of disruptive technologies to provide broadband services, more operators are coming up to compete for the urban market in Nigeria. However, the telecoms regulator has restated its commitment to bridging the rural-urban gap in terms of access while maintaining healthy competition among service providers. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

A delegation from SpaceX, an American aerospace manufacturer and space transportations services company, last week, visited the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and made presentation to the Commission on their plans to deploy satellite service in Nigeria. The visit of the American company and its interest in the Nigerian market was another landmark development in the country’s quest to achieve 70 per cent broadband penetration by the year 2025 as set out in the National Broadband Plan 2020-2025. SpaceX, which had already launched several satellites into space, is in the process of launching a low-earth orbiting (LOE) constellation of satellites to provide low latency, high bandwidths Internet to all corners of the globe and has identified Nigeria as a critical market. Incidentally, the service being proposed for the Nigerian market is to be targeted at the urban areas, thus increasing the competition among existing and new service providers. However, NCC noted that while it is not averse to the entrance of new players and the disruptive technologies, it would ensure that all its initiatives are geared towards deepening broadband access in the rural areas and balancing healthy competition among players.

Meeting with NCC

It was learnt that SpaceX had been in discussion with NCC virtually over the past several months to begin the process of pursuing all necessary licences to bring Starlink, its satellite-based broadband services, to Nigeria. Having made substantial progress in the discussion, the Commission was said to have granted SpaceX’s request for a face-to-face discussion to gain better insights on the prospects of their proposal. Led by SpaceX’s Starlink Market Access Director for Africa, Ryan Goodnight and supported by the firm’s consultant, Levin Born, the company provided an overview of its plans, expectations, licensing requests and deployment phases during the meeting. After the presentation by the SpaceX team, the Executive Commissioner, Technical Services, NCC, Ubale Maska, who stood in for the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Commission, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, said NCC would work on necessary modalities to ensure that it balances the need for healthy competition vis-a-vis the entry of new technologies, in order to protect all industry stakeholders. “As the regulator of a highly dynamic sector in Nigeria, the Commission is conscious of the need to ensure that our regulatory actions are anchored on national interest. “We have listened to your presentation and we will review it vis-à-vis our regulatory direction of ensuring effective and a sustainable telecoms ecosystem where a licensee’s operational model does not dampen healthy competition among other licensees,” Maska told the SpaceX delegation.

Rural connectivity

Maska further stated that the Commission was interested in making necessary regulatory efforts to drive the coverage of rural, unserved and underserved areas of the country through the accomplishments of the lofty targets contained in the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025. He noted that the plan’s target of 70 per cent broadband penetration, covering 90 per cent of the population by 2025, is also in line with government’s expectations in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2010-2030. Before now, there have been efforts at bridging the extant digital divide in Africa, especially in Nigeria, with a number of initiatives being put in place by the telecoms regulator, NCC, under the leadership of its current EVC, Danbatta. Such initiatives include the promotion of robust broadband infrastructure through encouraging the deployment of fibre optic cables, developing regulation to regulate commercial satellite operations in Nigeria to complement efforts at deepening broadband services.

Satellite regulation

Section 70 (2) of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA), 2003, empowers the Commission to regulate the provision and use of all satellite communications services and networks, in whole or in part, within Nigeria or on a ship or aircraft registered in Nigeria.

This is for the purpose of ensuring a well-developed and organised satellite communications market with the appropriate legal framework that meets international best practices, encourages innovation promotes competition, and guarantees public safety in the rendering of commercial satellite services. With about 35 million Nigerians in underserved and unserved communities still unconnected to telecommunications services, the use of satellite has been identified as the best technology to provide connectivity to the people, who are mostly in rural areas. This, Prof. Danbatta recently said, informed the decision of the Commission to develop regulatory framework for commercial satellite deployment in the country, with a view to bridging the existing digital gap between rural and urban dwellers. According to NCC, the regulatory guideline for commercial satellite deployment is to ensure a well-developed and organised satellite communications market in Nigeria with appropriate legal framework that meets international best practices. In addition, the Commission said this would also encourage innovation and guarantees public safety in the rendering of commercial satellite services. Other objectives of the regulation include managing scarce frequency resource, especially in bands where frequency is shared between satellite and terrestrial systems and to encourage the use of satellite connectivity to unserved areas that lack terrestrial transmission infrastructure backbone; encouraging the use of satellite communication infrastructure in Nigeria as a means of providing long-haul transmission facilities; providing guidelines for protection from impermissible levels of interference to reception of signals by earth stations in the fixed/mobile satellite service from terrestrial stations in a co-equally shared band; and ensuring that satellite space segment providers, earth station service providers, bandwidth re-sellers and vendors of terminal equipment or franchise holders, provide reliable, cost-effective and secured service to users in Nigeria under fair and favourable commercial and technical conditions. Since the beginning of the enforcement of the regulation, there has been a renewed interest in commercial satellite deployment in Nigeria by operators from across the world. In the last year, the commission said it had granted landing permits to 55 space stations that are providing satellite communications in the country. Meanwhile, Nigeria is one of 12 nations that will benefit from a new collaboration between satellite company, Eutelsat and Facebook. The two plans to offer broadband connectivity via Wifi in DRC, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe. According to the General Manager of Eutelsat’s Konnect Africa, Philippe Baudrier, “this initiative is the perfect example of the power of satellite connectivity to bridge the digital divide, with unmatched economic and social benefits. We are proud once again to leverage the unparalleled coverage of Eutelsat Konnect to satisfy this growing demand.”

SpaceX in Nigeria

Given the regulator’s stance of welcoming innovations and disruptive technologies, the telecom industry may be receiving a new play soon as SpaceX finalises its licence processes with NCC. The company, founded in 2002 by Elon Musk, with the goal of reducing space transportation costs to enable the colonisation of Mars, will be disrupting the Nigerian market with its technologies, even as industry stakeholders are already forecasting stiffer competition ahead of its coming. SpaceX manufactures the Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy launch vehicles, several rocket engines, Dragon cargo and crew spacecraft and Starlink communications satellites. The company’s achievements include the first privately funded liquid-propellant rocket to reach orbit (Falcon 1 in 2008), the first private company to successfully launch, orbit, and recover a spacecraft (Dragon in 2010), the first private company to send a spacecraft to the International Space Station (Dragon in 2012), the first vertical take-off and vertical propulsive landing for an orbital rocket (Falcon 9 in 2015), the first reuse of an orbital rocket (Falcon 9 in 2017), and the first private company to send astronauts to orbit and to the International Space Station (SpaceX Crew Dragon Demo-2 in 2020). SpaceX has flown and reflown the Falcon 9 series of rockets over one hundred times. SpaceX is developing a satellite megaconstellation named Starlink to provide commercial internet service. In January 2020, the Starlink constellation became the largest satellite constellation in the world. SpaceX is also developing Starship, a privately funded, fully reusable, super heavy-lift launch system for interplanetary spaceflight. Starship is intended to become the primary SpaceX orbital vehicle once operational, supplanting the existing Falcon 9, Falcon Heavy and Dragon fleet.

Last line

SpaceX’s coming to Nigeria with its Starlink will, no doubt, give incumbent telecom service providers in the country tough competition. However, the regulator, in its wisdom, has promised to ensure a balanced healthy competition in order to ensure the growth of the market and to sustain the growth trajectory of telecom’s contributions to the country’s Gross Domestic Products (GDP). Most important is the regulator’s avowed commitment to ensuring that the new and existing operators bridge the rural-urban access gaps.

