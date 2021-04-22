Broadband: NCC licenses 7th InfraCo

…concludes N65bn subsidy

Efforts to accelerate broadband penetration in the country have received a boost as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) licensed Broadbased Communications Limited as the seventh operator under its infrastructure companies (Infra- Cos) project.

The newly licensed company is to build infrastructure in the North Central Zone of the country, thus putting an end to the almost three years impasse created by the return of the same license by IHS limited. IHS, which was licensed in 2016 to cover the North Central Zone, returned the licence in 2018, citing problems with getting right of way approvals. The return of the licence saw the telecom regulator shopping for new investors as it opened a new bid.

According to NCC’s database, Broadbased, as well as other six InfraCos, is to operate the license acquired at N2.5 million for 20 years. Broadbased’s licencee takes effect from April 1, 2021 and expires March 31, 2041. This is even as the telecoms regulator said it is finalising the approval for the release of the N65 billion subsidy, which would be accessed by the Infra- Cos over four years.

In the quest to achieve ubiquitous broadband access, the InfraCos are to provide Layer 1 (dark fibre) services on a commercial basis, focus on the deployment of metropolitan fibre and provide transmission services, available at access points (Fibre to the Node or Neighbourhood – FTTN) to access seekers. Previous licensees include Infraco Nigeria Limited (MainOne Cable Company) for Lagos, Zinox Technology Limited for South East and Brinks Integrated Solutions Limited for North East. Others are O’dua Infraco Resources Limited for South-West, Fleek Networks Limited for North-West and Raeana Nigeria Limited for the South-South zone.

Announcing its financial plans for the project recently, NCC said the InfraCos would be financed yearly and this is subject to the operators meeting the required milestones. “We are not going to pay them to do the job, but we are going to give them money for jobs well done. We shall soon conclude the signing of the subsidy agreement. That process is currently on.

The period to get Nigeria connected through the InfraCos is four years, so, to access the N65 billion subsidy, we divided the milestones into one year each,” a director at NCC said. Some of the milestones operators are expected to meet include that the InfraCo should have established the project; must have started digging metro fibre, pilling, cable installation. It must have brought in equipment and got all necessary approvals in the region of interest.

However, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, said aside from releasing the subsidy, which is key to national broadband development in the post-COVID-19 era, government must also consider special loans for the telecoms sector that will assist small players like software application developers and web designers to grow their telecoms business.

“Access to funds will enhance innovation and increase capacity to change the Nigerian economy to attain the status of developed economies,” Adebayo said. Nigeria, last year, launched another five-year National Broadband Plan with a target of achieving 70 per cent penetration by the year 2025. While the InfraCos, alongside other licensed telecoms operators, are expected to drive this, the issue of right of way has been a challenge. However, with the recent agreements leading to the reduction of the charges by five states and two other states waiving fees completely, stakeholders are calling on other states to follow suit to ensure fast deployment of infrastructure. Speaking at a forum of the telecom operators recently, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, had noted that while some states have implemented the agreement, some states are introducing new charges. “We received reports that some states have introduced some extraneous charges that have increased the charges beyond the amount agreed,” he said.

Pantami added that the ministry would continue discussions with the states. The minister disclosed that on March 18, 2021, he addressed the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, which was chaired by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, and had over 30 governors in attendance. “I made a detailed presentation on the importance of broadband to the economy of the country and discussed the impact of ICT and telecoms on the economy, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics in the fourth quarter GDP report. “Their major complaint was that the operators destroy their roads while laying fibre cable and will not fix it. I am, therefore, using this forum to appeal to telecom operators to ensure that repair is always done after digging,” he said.

