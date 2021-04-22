Business

Broadband: NCC licenses 7th InfraCo

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

…concludes N65bn subsidy

Efforts to accelerate broadband penetration in the country have received a boost as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) licensed Broadbased Communications Limited as the seventh operator under its infrastructure companies (Infra- Cos) project.

The newly licensed company is to build infrastructure in the North Central Zone of the country, thus putting an end to the almost three years impasse created by the return of the same license by IHS limited. IHS, which was licensed in 2016 to cover the North Central Zone, returned the licence in 2018, citing problems with getting right of way approvals. The return of the licence saw the telecom regulator shopping for new investors as it opened a new bid.

According to NCC’s database, Broadbased, as well as other six InfraCos, is to operate the license acquired at N2.5 million for 20 years. Broadbased’s licencee takes effect from April 1, 2021 and expires March 31, 2041. This is even as the telecoms regulator said it is finalising the approval for the release of the N65 billion subsidy, which would be accessed by the Infra- Cos over four years.

In the quest to achieve ubiquitous broadband access, the InfraCos are to provide Layer 1 (dark fibre) services on a commercial basis, focus on the deployment of metropolitan fibre and provide transmission services, available at access points (Fibre to the Node or Neighbourhood – FTTN) to access seekers. Previous licensees include Infraco Nigeria Limited (MainOne Cable Company) for Lagos, Zinox Technology Limited for South East and Brinks Integrated Solutions Limited for North East. Others are O’dua Infraco Resources Limited for South-West, Fleek Networks Limited for North-West and Raeana Nigeria Limited for the South-South zone.

Announcing its financial plans for the project recently, NCC said the InfraCos would be financed yearly and this is subject to the operators meeting the required milestones. “We are not going to pay them to do the job, but we are going to give them money for jobs well done. We shall soon conclude the signing of the subsidy agreement. That process is currently on.

The period to get Nigeria connected through the InfraCos is four years, so, to access the N65 billion subsidy, we divided the milestones into one year each,” a director at NCC said. Some of the milestones operators are expected to meet include that the InfraCo should have established the project; must have started digging metro fibre, pilling, cable installation. It must have brought in equipment and got all necessary approvals in the region of interest.

However, Chairman of the Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON), Mr. Gbenga Adebayo, said aside from releasing the subsidy, which is key to national broadband development in the post-COVID-19 era, government must also consider special loans for the telecoms sector that will assist small players like software application developers and web designers to grow their telecoms business.

“Access to funds will enhance innovation and increase capacity to change the Nigerian economy to attain the status of developed economies,” Adebayo said. Nigeria, last year, launched another five-year National Broadband Plan with a target of achieving 70 per cent penetration by the year 2025. While the InfraCos, alongside other licensed telecoms operators, are expected to drive this, the issue of right of way has been a challenge. However, with the recent agreements leading to the reduction of the charges by five states and two other states waiving fees completely, stakeholders are calling on other states to follow suit to ensure fast deployment of infrastructure. Speaking at a forum of the telecom operators recently, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, had noted that while some states have implemented the agreement, some states are introducing new charges. “We received reports that some states have introduced some extraneous charges that have increased the charges beyond the amount agreed,” he said.

Pantami added that the ministry would continue discussions with the states. The minister disclosed that on March 18, 2021, he addressed the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting, which was chaired by the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, and had over 30 governors in attendance. “I made a detailed presentation on the importance of broadband to the economy of the country and discussed the impact of ICT and telecoms on the economy, as reported by the National Bureau of Statistics in the fourth quarter GDP report. “Their major complaint was that the operators destroy their roads while laying fibre cable and will not fix it. I am, therefore, using this forum to appeal to telecom operators to ensure that repair is always done after digging,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

AfCFTA: MAN urges FG to position SON for export drive

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Kano branch of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has called for the proper positioning of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) at the country’s entry points in preparation for the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement. National Vice President of MAN, North West Zone, Alhaji Ali Madugu, made the […]
Business

Sterling Bank pledges N10bn to revamp domestic tourism

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Sterling Bank Plc has pledged a N10 billion facility for the purposes of revamping domestic tourism in the country post COVID-19. Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bank, made the commitment while addressing participants at a tourism webinar organised by the Nigerian Tourism Corporation (NTDC) with the theme: Nigerian Domestic Tourism: Re- […]
Business

Aniebonam to APMT: It’s ignorant to say freight forwarders responsible for port congestion

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Founder of National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders (NAGAFF), Dr Boniface Aniebonam has dismissed the reported claim by the Country Manager of APM Apapa Terminal, Mr. Klaus Lanrsen that Freight Forwarders are to blame for the return of cargo congestion in the Apapa Ports.     Mr. Laursen was reported to have during […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica