Broadband: NCC woos banks to fund N800bn project

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is seeking collaboration with financial institutions over its National Communication Backbone project, estimated at N800 billion channeled towards broadband infrastructure deployment. In its Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNPB) 2020-2025, the Commission had set a target for the attainment of 70 per cent broadband penetration by the year 2025, with the deployment of 120,000 kilometer of fibre across the country; as well as connection of 60 per cent of communication towers with fibre. The last update by NCC showed that the broadband penetration had reached 44.5 per cent, as the country is working towards towards achieving 70 per cent by 2025. It has been reported several times that lack of telecoms infrastructures to drive the required fibre has been hindering the expansion of broadband penetration in the country.

Meanwhile, as an effort to be more proactive in the deployment of the required infrastructures in the country, the NCC last week inaugurated an industrywide committee to facilitate the deployment of broadband infrastructure under a project named, National Communications Backbone (NCB).

Chaired by NCC’s Director of Digital Economy, Dr. Augustine Nwaulune, with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), infrastructure companies (InfraCos), and tower companies as members, the Committee, christened the National Broadband Infrastructure Joint Committee (NBIJC), is saddled with the responsibility of supporting the drive towards the realisation of the NCB targets, as outlined in the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025. Director of Legal and Regulatory Services at NCC, Josephine Amuwa, who presided over the inauguration on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, in Abuja recently, said the emergence of the Committee was informed by the need to inject a broad-based industry approach to address challenges impeding the actualisation of broadband targets.

Danbatta said the Committee is expected to drive the targets set by the NNBP, including deploy-ment of 120,000 kilometer of fibre across the country; deepening of broadband penetration to 70 per cent by 2025; and connection of 60 per cent of Communication towers with fibre; among other targets, as stipulated in its approved terms of reference. The EVC stated: “I appreciate your willingness and readiness to make a considerable investment of time and talent to participate in this Committee. We appreciate that you will provide an invaluable perspective as we seek to address gaps impeding the actualisation of the NCB and NNBP initiatives.

“The depth and scope of experiences represented by the broad spectrum of this Committee’s membership will, no doubt, provide the Commission with much-needed insight and drive to overcome the challenges facing broadband infrastructure deployment in the country, and even exceed the current set targets.” Following its inauguration, the Committee held its maiden meeting that discussed the frequency of meetings and other critical issues considered relevant to deliver on its ToR. The Committee’s six-point ToR include: enhancing collaboration between MNOs and InfraCos to-wards achieving target of the NCB of the NNBP 2020-2025; and to design an NCB network architecture and harmonized comprehensive plan that will create a more viable business case that will attract investors, establish synergy between the MNOs and the InfraCos, and facilitate infrastructure deployment.

The Committee, in collaboration with the Commission, is also expected to organise an NCB financing workshop and invite all the major financial institutions, MNOs and InfraCos, and present the project, estimated at N800 billion, for adoption and financing. Equally, the Committee is mandated to initiate engagements with identified sources of funding including Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp), Africa Development Bank (AfDB), and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) among others.

 

