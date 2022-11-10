Broadband Penetration: Clearing bottlenecks in infrastructure deployment

Infrastructure gap, policy, funding and others have been identified as some of the factors hindering broadband penetration in Nigeria. This has become the major concern for the telecoms regulator and stakeholders in the telecommunications sector. ABOLAJI ADEBAYO reports how they are seeking the way out

In two years’ time, broadband penetration in Nigeria is expected to have reached 70 per cent as targeted by the Nigerian communications Commission in its Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025. The target is also to reach at least 90 per cent of the country’s population. Part of the the plan also targets a speed of a minimum of 25Mbps in urban areas, and 10Mbps in rural areas, at a price not more than N390 per 1GB of data (i.e. 2 per cent of median income or 1 per cent of minimum wage). The plan was packaged to accelerate high speed internet and broadband access to the underserved and unserved areas to promote digital economy across the country. The target is to remove barriers to expanding services to the mass market for deeper penetration and adoption, hence, the development of socio-economy. However, the progress seems to be slow as the five-year strategy to drive internet and broadband penetration and scale up the nation’s broadband growth by 70 per cent remains just two years. Without the deployment of the necessary infrastructures, the plan might be unrealistic while the efforts might be futile. But for the infrastructures to be in place with the fibre to drive the broadband, there are some bottlenecks to be cleared. For the realisation of the target, the agency plans to facilitate deployment of 120,000 kilometer of fibre across the country and connect 60 per cent of communication towers with fibre.

RoW

First, the regulatory agency understands that the taxes payable by the operators and Infrastructure companies constitute major setback for the project and especially the Right of Way (RoW) collected by the state governments. Industry players attributed the tardiness in the progres to the different higher right of way (RoW) prices charged by the state governments. The National Economic Council (NEC) stipulated N145 per meter price for the RoW, but many of the state governments have been charging more than 300 per cent of the price. The NCC was urged to look towards sending a bill for harmonisation RoW prices to the national assembly to compel the state governments to revert to the N145 per meter stipulated by NEC, else Nigeria will continue to lag behind in broadband development. Stakeholders said the country would need a law to compel the states to charge only N145 recommended by NEC, saying without a law, states may not reduce the charges as they all want to generate more revenue. Out of about 120,000 km of fibre network required for pervasive coverage in Nigeria, only a paltry 69,000 km fibre has been deployed. The NCC said although it has tried to get the governors buy into ‘broadband for all’ concept catching on in many developed countries, they had remained adamant and retained very outrageous right of way prices which practically frustrate the efforts of cable operators and infrastructure companies from deploying broadband services for the last mile. Despite the call by the Federal Government, through the National Economic Council, NEC, for all stakeholders to peg Right of Way prices at N145 per metre, operators are still made to cough out well over N5000 per meter in some states, creating serious bottleneck to last mile deployment and the broadband policy’s 70 per cent broadband penetration target by 2025. It was gathered that after much outcry, only 11 states out of 36 reviewed their charges downward. States like Rivers and Abia are said to charge up to N1,500 and N2,000 respectively, while others like Lagos, Delta and Ogun charge up to N5,840, N4,600 and N6,500 respectively. However, the NCC said it was still appealing to state governments across the country to consider reduction of current charges for Right of Ways in the interest of national economic development. The Commission and other stakeholders, at a broadband stakeholder forum in Abuja, appealed to the state governments to cancel the RoW to allow progress in the deployment of the infrastructures. The NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Prof. Umar Danbatta, said the agency and the government would do everything to create an enabling and conducive environment for the telecoms operators and other investors to invest heavily in the infrastructures to push the broadband.

Collaboration

As part of the strategies to clear the way for the deployment of the infrastructures and achieve its goal, the regulatory body said it would collaborate with the state governments and other stakeholders. It recently gathered the 36 state governors to fully involve them in the scheme. The Commission, at a Technical Awareness Forum (TAF) organised recently, sought the partnership of the state governments in facilitating the infrastructures needed to push the broadband in their various states. The one-day Broadband Technical Awareness Forum for Governors (BTAF) was organised against the background of the fact that the availability, accessibility and affordability of broadband services and infrastructure across the country would unlock enormous opportunities in the telecommunications industry and the digital economy at large. It also was inspired by the need for states to create policy frameworks and set well defined goals for broadband deployment at the subnational levels. At the maiden edition of the Forum organised by NCC the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, told the governors that the potential of broadband are so enormous that if made available for their citizens, will be the best gift for their economic emancipation. Pantami stated that greater support and collaboration would be required from the state governors towards addressing challenges to broadband infrastructure deployment by the telecom companies, which are expected to deploy required infrastructure to provide broadband services in all nooks and crannies of Nigeria. Meanwhile, the Edo State Governor, Gidwin Obaseki, said the state governments had also been making efforts to encourage broadband infrastructure deployment, as he assured the stakeholders of the readiness and willingness of the state governments to work more with the Federal Government but emphasised the need for increased open dialogue and trust between the states and the federal government.

Funding

Funding is one of the bottlenecks challenging the deployment of the broadband infrastructure in the country. To tackle this challenge, the NCC, last week, set up a committee to rally the financial institutions to finance its National Communication Backbone project, estimated at N800 billion channeled towards broadband infrastructure deployment. The committee is, among other, to initiate engagements with identified sources of funding including Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp), Africa Development Bank (AfDB), and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) among others. The committee comprising various telecoms players including the operators and the stakeholders is to facilitate the deployment of broadband infrastructure under a project named, National Communications Backbone (NCB). Chaired by NCC’s Director of Digital Economy, Dr. Augustine Nwaulune, with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), infrastructure companies (InfraCos), and tower companies as members, the Committee, christened the National Broadband Infrastructure Joint Committee (NBIJC), is saddled with the responsibility of supporting the drive towards the realisation of the NCB targets, as outlined in the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (NNBP) 2020-2025. Director of Legal and Regulatory Services at NCC, Josephine Amuwa, who presided over the inauguration on behalf of Danbatta, in Abuja recently, said the emergence of the Committee was informed by the need to inject a broad-based industry approach to address challenges impeding the actualisation of broadband targets. Danbatta said the committee was expected to drive the targets set by the NNBP, including deployment of 120,000 kilometer of fibre across the country; deepening of broadband penetration to 70 per cent by 2025; and connection of 60 per cent of Communication towers with fibre; among other targets, as stipulated in its approved terms of reference. The Committee’s six-point ToR include: enhancing collaboration between MNOs and InfraCos towards achieving target of the NCB of the NNBP 2020-2025; and to design an NCB network architecture and harmonized comprehensive plan that will create a more viable business case that will attract investors, establish synergy between the MNOs and the InfraCos, and facilitate infrastructure deployment. The committee, in collaboration with the Commission, is also expected to organise an NCB financing workshop and invite all the major financial institutions, MNOs and InfraCos, and present the project, estimated at N800 billion, for adoption and financing.

Policy

For all the efforts to fruitful, there is need to make favourable policies which will enhance and accelerate the deployment of the infrastructures. Industry players urged the Commission and the governments to back up all the efforts and strategies with the policies that would drive and accelerate deployment of infrastructures. The Commission said it will continue to make policies that will be friendly to the investors and at the same time which will not affect the consumers.

Strategies

Delivering a keynote at a forum on Internet Governance for Development (IG4D), the NCC EVC had said: “In order to achieve these ambitious targets, the plan is focused on 4 critical pillars, namely: Infrastructure, Policy, Funding, and incentives. “Regulators are to primarily develop regulatory framework and standards for the telecoms industry. They also come up with action plans and methods for implementation of government policies through robust regulation to ensure a competitive market, environment-focused compliance monitoring, and enforcement mechanism, market-based Spectrum access mechanisms, Broadband facilitation, and Penetration, capacity development as well as strategic collaboration and partnership with relevant state and non-state actors. “The regulators are also to collaborate and facilitate the exchange of similar ideas, views, and experiences amongst industry experts through appropriate avenues for regular participation in relevant conferences, fora, symposia, and workshops. “As for the operators, they must continue to invest in new infrastructures and capabilities, think more innovatively, identify and design novel business models and enrich their insights from other partners, regions, and industries. It is important that they integrate their nextgeneration networks to provide the flexibility required to foster growth and innovation in the mobile communications ecosystem.”

Last line

To achieve the broadband penetration target, the regulator must work on infrastructures, policy, funding and collaboration among stakeholders.

