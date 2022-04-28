Broadband penetration: Nigeria needs 75% more fibre infrastructure

To attain 90 per cent broadband penetration by 2025, Nigeria needs three times more fibre infrastructure than it currently has, the Divisional CEO of ipNX Nigeria, Segun Okuneye, has said. Okuneye, in a chat with this newspaper, explained that the nation needed between 120,000 and 167,000 kms fibre infrastructure in addition to the existing 55,000 kms.

The tech expert noted that fibre infrastructure remains the major challenge to a successful roll-out of 5G, stating that a major requirement to express the inherent value from the 5th generation network is backhauling. According to him, backhauling is a required access traffic aggregation and transportation to increase speeds with lower attention. “Nationally, fibre optic cable infrastructure deployment is insufficient and mostly available in a few cities and urban areas.

“There are also the issue of vandalism and damage to existing fibre infrastructure from road construction.” He also identified high Right of Way (RoW) fees as hindrance to the deployment of telecommunications infra-structure in Nigeria. “The proposed unified RoW is yet to be accepted by several states and their agencies as they continue to administer RoW differently with financial demands.

“This poses major challenges to operator’s roll out plan. This is in addition to the divergent policies and inability to obtain RoW permits from various states,” he noted. The tech expert further stated that the telecoms company in Nigeria relied heavily on foreign equipment manufacturers and imported technical expertise for deployment and maintenance of networks, noting that the cost and process of accessing forex still remained a challenge to the fibre sub-sector operators.

Okuneye said insecurity, regulatory issue, as well as multiple taxation and duties, also contributed to the challenges. According to him, “operators are still experiencing security changes, sometimes leading to temporary shutdown of telecoms services, caused by infrastructure vandalism, thefts, community issues. Hence, security will continue to be a challenge if not effectively tackled.”

As part of the solution to the identified challenges, Okuneye said the fibre sub-sector operators in Nigeria were in dire need of government intervention to address the myriad of the challenges facing the sector. He said: “The application of interventionist policies will further help the fibre sector to effectively play its role in the successful implementation of 5G in Nigeria.”

Okuneye commended Business Metrics Nigeria for its advocacy programmes on policy implementation, charging the company to intensify its efforts. He particularly pointed out the impact of its second edition of Policy Implementation Assisted Forum (PIAFo) organised recently where stakeholders, including him, were given the opportunity to speak on the challenges hindering the deployment of 5G in Nigeria. According to him, such programmes are needed to continuously remind government and the concerned stakeholder to be up and doing.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...