Broadband subscriptions hit 76.3m

After months of consistent decline, broadband penetration in Nigeria increased marginally in November 2021

Penetration rises to 39.98%

Subscriptions for highspeed internet, otherwise known as broadband, increased marginally in November 2021 as operators added 168,027 new subscribers. This brought the subscriptions database to 76.3 million from 76.1 million in the preceding month.

According to the latest industry data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), the increase in subscriptions also brought the broadband penetration in the country to 39.98 per cent from 39.89 per cent recorded in October.

Despite the on-going imple mentation of the country’s National Broadband Plan (2020- 2025) with a target of 70 per cent penetration by 2025, subscriptions for the service had been declining for months. From a peak point of 45.93 per cent in October 2020, broadband penetration in Nigeria slipped to 39.79 per cent in July 2021.

The decline, which started before the ban on new SIM registration in December 2020, was worsened by the policy as the operators lost many broadband customers during the four-month ban. Between November 2020 and July 2021, the service providers had lost a total of 11.7 million broadband subscribers. An analysis of the NCC’s data revealed that in November 2020, broadband penetration had declined by 1.6 million, breaking 10 months of consistent monthly growth.

By December, it went down further as the number of broadband subscriptions stood at 85.9 million, compared with 86 million in the preceding month while the penetration level went down to 45.02 per cent from 45.07 per cent recorded in the preceding month. January 2021 saw the number of broadband users in the country decline by four million from 85.9 million in December to 81.9, which brought the penetration level to 42.93.

And in February it went further down again to 79.9 million users, and by March it had reduced to 78.6 million.

In April, the subscriptions plunged further to 77.6 million as the operators lost another one million users. May saw the broadband database decline from two million to 75.5 million. It, however, increased marginally in June to 76.2 million.

Between January and October 2020, broadband connectivity in the country had increased by 15.5 million. On average, the country had been recording a one per cent increase each month, as the mobile network operators continued to push for deployment of 4G service across the country.

Speaking on the implementation of the NBP 2020-2025, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr. Isa Pantami had said that broadband penetration was key to reviving the Nigerian economy. Citing reports from the World Bank and the World Economic Forum, the Minister said 10 per cent of broadband penetration in any country would improve its GDP by at least 4.6 per cent.

The minister noted that the NBP addresses three of the eight priorities that the Federal Government assigned to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, and the parastatals under its purview, for implementation. “These priorities are the implementation of broadband connectivity and execution of a plan to deploy 4G across the country, as well as the development and implementation of a digital economy policy and strategy,” he stated.

The implementation of the plan, he said, would lead to the creation of jobs, improved socioeconomic development, and sustained economic growth, amongst others.

“However, it is important to note that the successful implementation of the Plan requires synergy between government and the private sector. As such, this Plan has received input from all stakeholders and will be driven by the private sector, with the government providing the enabling environment,” he said.

