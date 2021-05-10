Broadband subscriptions plunge to 78.6m

Nigeria’s digital journey suffered a setback again as the country regressed in broadband penetration. Subscriptions for high speed internet plunged to 78.6 million in March from 80.3 million recorded in February.

This came amidst on-going implementation of the National Broadband Plan (2020-2025), which seeks to connect 70 per cent of Nigerians within five years. According to the data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), broadband penetration in the country stood at 41.18 per cent in March down from 42.06 per cent recorded in the preceding month.

An analysis of the NCC’s data showed that the country had been recording consistent decrease in the number of broadband users since November 2020. According to the data, the service providers had lost a total of 9 million broadband subscribers between November 2020 and March 2021. In November 2020, broadband penetration had declined by 1.6 million, breaking 10 months of consistent monthly growth.

By December, it went down further as the number of broadband subscriptions stood at 85.9 million, compared with 86 million in the preceding month while the penetration level went down to 45.02 per cent from 45.07 per cent recorded in the preceding month. January 2021 saw the number of broadband users in the country decline by four million from 85.9 million in December to 81.9, which brought the penetration level to 42.93.

And in February it went further down again to 79.9 million users. Between January and October 2020, broadband connectivity in the country had increased by 15.5 million. On average, the country had been recording a one per cent increase each month, as the mobile network operators continued to push for deployment of 4G service across the country.

However, industry analysts are blaming the consistent decline in the last five months on the suspension of SIM sales.

According to them, many subscribers were not been able to replace or swap their damaged or missing SIMs since the ban on SIM registration or ac facilitivation, which took effect on December 9, 2020. With the lifting of the suspension on April 19, experts said the country would have to fast-track the implementation of the NBP 2020-2025 and remove obstacles to fast deployment of infrastructure to recover the lost grounds.

The suspension of SIM sales had also affected the country’s overall active mobile subscriptions negatively. According to NCC’s data, active subscriptions across the four GSM networks of MTN, Globacom, Airtel, and 9mobile stood at 192 million as of March-end, down from 207.5 million recorded in November 2020.

With the decline in mobile subscriptions, the country’s teledensity, which measures the number of active telephone connections per 100 inhabitants living within an area, also declined from 108.92 per cent in November 2020, to 100.80 per cent in January 2021.

According to the NCC’s industry data, all the operators recorded a decline in their subscriptions database in the four months of SIM suspension. MTN Nigeria, which is the largest mobile operator in the country lost a total of six million subscriptions between December last year and March this year.

This saw its database declined to 75.9 million from 82 million it had in November 2020. Airtel emerged as the biggest loser in the period as it lost a total of 6.8 million active subscriptions.

This brought its total subscriptions to 50.3 million from 57.2 million it had in November last year. Globacom lost 2.9 million, which brought its subscription database to 52.9 million from 55 million it recorded in November.

However, with the minimal loss compared to Airtel, Globacom was able to overtake Airtel as of March-end to become the second-largest operator in the country. 9mobile also slipped as it shed 337,676 subscriptions in the period under review.

This brought its total subscriptions to 12.8 million from 13.2 million it recorded in November last year.

