Broadcaster, 40, arraigned for allegedly sharing Chrisland student sex tape

A 40-year-old broadcaster, Uche Igwe, who allegedly shared on Twitter, video of the 10-year-of Chrisland Schools student, who engaged in sexual activities, was yesterday brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State. Igwe, who resides at No. 14 Ogundare Street in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State, is facing a two-count charge of cyberstalking and breach of peace. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. Prosecution counsel attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, Mr Augustine Nwabuisi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 18, on Twitter application. He said that the defendant intentionally sent a video of the 10-year-old female student engaging in sexual intercourse with another student in Dubai, to the application. Nwabuisi said that the defendant used his personal Twitter handle, @uchedark, to share the video on the internet for public viewing without the consent of the student’s parents or the school. The alleged offences contravene Section 24 (1) (a) (b) (i) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act of 2015, and Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 24 (1) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act of 2015 provides for 10 years’ imprisonment for cyberstalking. Breach of peace is punishable with three months’ jail term under Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10 million with three sureties in like sum. Adedayo ruled that the sureties must submit their National Identification Numbers and their Lagos State Residents Registration Agency cards. She also directed that one of the sureties must be a land owner, adding that all the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction. Adedayo ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government. She adjourned the case until June 13 for mention. NAN reports that a video clip involving five students of Chrisland Schools, Lagos, engaging in sexual activities at a World Schools Games in Dubai, went viral sometime in April on a Twitter application. This made Lagos State Government to shut all campuses of the school, an act that has been reversed.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...