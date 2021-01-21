Broadcaster to empower 1,000 youths on skills’ acquisition

Ekiti State-based broadcaster and Chief Executive Officer, Fear God Production, Evang. Adelana Ayomikun has unveiled plans by his organization to train and empower unemployed youths in the state on vocational and entrepreneurial skills. Adelana said the measure was targeted at reducing unemployment, to promote culture of self-dependence and reduce crime rate like kidnapping, ICT fraud and robbery in the country.

The broadcaster said this in Ado-Ekiti yesterday during inauguration of the Board of Trustees (BOTs) of the Fear God Production. Those inaugurate yesterday were Olupole of Ipole Ekiti, Oba Oladele Babatola, a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Andrew Odeyemi, CEO, The Grace Online FM, Engr. M.A. Afolayan, CEO, Ocean of Mercy Foundation, Evang. Veronica Omotere, Mr. Kayode Ogundapo as Media Adviser, Barr. Busuyi Ayorinde, Legal Adviser and Comrade Fadipe Ebenezer as Vocational Guide. Adelana said: “The BOTs is to guide this production, mobilise funds and contacts for the media outfit to train and build the future of our unemployed youth and eradicate poverty through my radio production called Ajurawalo Production. “In the year, we plan to sign contracts for vocational trainings for youth and provide all the needed materials to be their own bosses.”

Like this: Like Loading...