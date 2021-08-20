Broadening financial system, key to economic growth – Adebayo

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, yesterday said that broadening the financial system of the country is the panacea for growing the nation’s economy. Adebayo in his address at the 2021 national workshop of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers in Abuja, underscored the importance of the finance sector. The minister, who was quoted by his Media Assistant, Ifedayo Sayo, in a statement, also noted the importance of the financial sector in enhancing efficient and effective growth of the economy.

He said: “As the economy grows, the financial services sector needs to keep pace with changing industry demands, especially in terms of assessing the prospects for risk and return. “Sustainable growth of the economy needs to be underpinned by a broadening and deepening of the financial system, capable of serving the needs of all parts of the economy.

“Economies that have sustained long-term growth have experienced enormous structural change, as they have shifted from being predominantly rural and agricultural to a more urban, manufacturing-andservice- based structure. “This was certainly the history of many industrialised countries, as the countries’ economies diversified; their financial systems grew in depth and breadth.” He stressed that with the nation presently experiencing economic growth, there was the need for the development of a healthy financial sector. He added that emphasis; “Is being placed on reforms that strengthen the rights of borrowers and lenders, strengthen the credit rating system, lower the costs of obtaining credit and streamline dispute resolution.”

