News

Broadening financial system, key to economic growth – Adebayo

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, yesterday said that broadening the financial system of the country is the panacea for growing the nation’s economy. Adebayo in his address at the 2021 national workshop of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers in Abuja, underscored the importance of the finance sector. The minister, who was quoted by his Media Assistant, Ifedayo Sayo, in a statement, also noted the importance of the financial sector in enhancing efficient and effective growth of the economy.

He said: “As the economy grows, the financial services sector needs to keep pace with changing industry demands, especially in terms of assessing the prospects for risk and return. “Sustainable growth of the economy needs to be underpinned by a broadening and deepening of the financial system, capable of serving the needs of all parts of the economy.

“Economies that have sustained long-term growth have experienced enormous structural change, as they have shifted from being predominantly rural and agricultural to a more urban, manufacturing-andservice- based structure. “This was certainly the history of many industrialised countries, as the countries’ economies diversified; their financial systems grew in depth and breadth.” He stressed that with the nation presently experiencing economic growth, there was the need for the development of a healthy financial sector. He added that emphasis; “Is being placed on reforms that strengthen the rights of borrowers and lenders, strengthen the credit rating system, lower the costs of obtaining credit and streamline dispute resolution.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bishop backs #EndSARS, says protest is against mistrust leadership

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Catholic Bishop of Ekiti Diocese, Most Reverend Felix Ajakaye, yesterday expressed support for the #EndSARS protest, describing it as agitation against incompetent and dishonest leadership in the country. Ajakaye said the protests were beyond calls for disbandment of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), saying it was anger against incompetent, dishonest, recycled leadership and mistrust between […]
News

PSC: A’Court nullifies provision of Police Act 2020

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The Police Service Commission (PSC) has said that “the Court of Appeal has declared that the Police Act 2020, enacted in September this year as it affects the constitutional mandate of the Commission is unconstitutional and void”. According to the Commission, the appellate court held that the said provision of the Act was in […]
News

60% children suffer violence in Nigeria – UNICEF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), yesterday decried the spate of violence against innocent children in Nigeria, saying that at least 60 per cent of them suffer one form of violence or the other before the age of 18. According to the agency, over 60 per cent of children suffer either physical, sexual or […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica