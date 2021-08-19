News

Broadening financial system key to economic growth – Adebayo

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Broadening the financial system is the panacea for growing the economy, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo has said.

Adebayo in his address at the 2021 National Workshop of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers in Abuja, underscored the importance of the finance sector, his Media Assistant, Ifedayo Sayo quoted him as saying in a statement.

The minister noted the importance of the financial sector in enhancing efficient economic growth.

According to him: “As the economy grows, the financial services sector needs to keep pace with changing industry demands, especially in terms of assessing the prospects for risk and return. Sustainable growth of the economy needs to be underpinned by a broadening and deepening of the financial system, capable of serving the needs of all parts of the economy.

“Economies that have sustained long-term growth have experienced enormous structural change, as they have shifted from being predominantly rural and agricultural to a more urban, manufacturing-and-service-based structure.

“This was certainly the history of many industrialized countries, as the countries’ economies diversified; their financial systems grew in depth and breadth.”

He stressed that with the nation presently experiencing economic growth, there is the need for the development of a healthy financial sector.

He said the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area Agreement (AfCFTA) will enhance Africa’s capacity to unlock growth and create jobs by building the nation’s industrial capacity, enlarging her productivity and becoming competitive globally.

According to him: “Nigeria has the largest economy and population in Africa with more than $500 billion in GDP and a population of 200 million.

“This market size allows manufacturers to increase capacity and expand into other African countries. This will enable investors to benefit not only from the Nigerian market but from other countries on the continent as well.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Gunmen raze another police station, kill two cops, 12 cows in Akwa Ibom

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Uyo

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Armed men suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday allegedly razed Mkpatak Police Station in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, killing two police officers and 12 cows in the process. New Telegraph checks revealed that that there was another attack in a police station in […]
News

Host communities task oil firm on gas flaring, youth employment

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA BENIN

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The host communities of Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc in Edo and Delta states at the weekend urged the company to strive towards a gradual end of the problem of gas flaring to reduce the health implication on residents around the installations and environs.   The people also appealed to the oil firm to […]
News

COVID-19: HEDA’s survey knocks FG, states’ response

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 A civil society organisation, Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA), said the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed the weak response capacity of the federal and state governments. Addressing journalists in Lagos at the public presentation of the organisation’s report, titled, Leadership Approval Rating: Citizens Perception of Leadership and Governance in Nigeria, Chairman of HEDA, Mr. […]

Leave a Reply

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica