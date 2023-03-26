Body & Soul

Broda Shaggi: I earn over $40k per month from YouTube

Posted on

Comic actor Samuel Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, says he makes more than $40,000 from skit-making on YouTube monthly. The skit maker, in a recent interview on the Dadaboy Show, said he makes money on the streaming platform because he is “consistent” and rakes in a “high number of views.” Shaggi added that growing his platform and working with other brands also helped him to generate income. “I try my best. Yes, its numbers for you to make money as a skit maker, its numbers and you have to be consistent,” he said.

“Consistency is very key, you have to be consistent always because when you’re consistent, you have more content and more content means more money. “You make more money if you’re on YouTube and you grow your platform well. Asides from YouTube, there are brands who want to penetrate your brand and work with you. “All they look for is numbers. How many views? Who is watching? What’s the comment like? What’s their reach? And that’s how the money comes in. In a month it might be more than $40k.” The 29-year-old comedian had previously revealed that poverty led him to a career in entertainment.

“I came from Ikenne in Ogun state and left for Lagos when my father died. I lived with my aunt in Makoko, she took care of me till l left the university. I was neither born with a silver spoon nor grew up in Lekki,” he had said. “I started entertainment out of hunger. Most people out there started also started out of hunger because poverty is not a good t h i n g . W h e n poverty hits y o u , y o u ’ l l be one to figure out your talent.”

