Arts & Entertainments

Broda Shaggi: Pover ty brought out my entertainment skills

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Comic actor, Samuel Perry, better known as Broda Shaggi, says poverty made him consider a career in entertainment. The comedian disclosed this during the private screening of ‘Ponzi’, an upcoming movie, in Lagos. Shaggi, who featured in the film, said he left his hometown in Ikenne, Ogun State, for Lagos after the demise of his father to stay with h i s aunt in the Makoko area where he continued his education. He added that he later gained admission into the University of Lagos (UNILAG) where he studied creative arts.

The comedian, however, said that things did not go as planned which made him resort to exploring his innate potentials to entertain people. “I came from Ikenne in Ogun state. I left Ikene when my father died for Lagos where I lived with my aunt in Makoko area. She was the one who took care of me till l left the university. So, I was neither born with a silver spoon nor grew up in Lekki.

Everything started in Makoko. “I started entertainment out of hunger. Most people out there started also started out of hunger because poverty is not a good thing. When poverty hits you, you’ll be one to figure out your talent,” he said. The comedian also reflected on his initial excitement when he came into the limelight, explaining the switch from relative obscurity to prominence. “It was fun. For me, it was like leaving one world for another. There’s this joy when people see you and want to have pictures with you,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Dance from dusk to dawn as Theatre Centrik’s virtual festival ends

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

It was an awesome moment and amazing experience at the Theatre Centrik main rehearsal hall, as the maiden edition of ‘Green African Arts Festival’, tagged GAAF 2020, took centre stage recently. Organised and presented by one of the leading Lagos-based theatre companies, Theatre Centrik, the featured a one-day poetic drama dance performance of ‘Dance from […]
Arts & Entertainments

Idris Elba: COVID-19 had ‘traumatic’ effect on my mental state

Posted on Author Reporter

  Idris Elba has said having coronavirus had a “traumatic” impact on him mentally. The actor and his wife Sabrina Dhowre tested positive for COVID-19 early in the outbreak, reports Sky News He says he is now “fully recovered” and feeling “lucky to be alive and thankful for being able to kick” the virus, in an interview […]
Arts & Entertainments

Singer Annjay unveils new body shaper

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Annjay Chioma, a multi-talented entrepreneur, has again launched a new beauty product called Anjaysexy Shaper. The entrepreneur, who at a young age, worked hard to make a name for herself in the Nigerian music industry, has found another passion in the beauty and cosmetics line. The newest addition to her beauty line is coming after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica