Brogues for the classy man Accessories

Brogues for the classy man

The dictionary defined ‘Brogue Shoe’ as a strong outdoor shoe with ornamental perforated patterns in the leather.

The brogue design is referred to as an outstanding pattern for elites and men of high level of class. This is why the brogue detailing is a signatory for many prestigious shoe brands.

The brogue shoes speaks of class, commands respect when worn because of its high level of detailing, precision, cut, stitching, finishing and balance.

The brogue design has been way before the Oxfords, Derbys, Velvet slippers.

Brogue shoe is a vintage worn by notable men and its craft is one of a kind.

Hence, every fashionista craves to own a pair of Brogue design to his sartorial collection.

Depending on how you want to style the brogue shoe, it can either go with socks or without socks for the casual look.

 

