Broiled chicken, artichokes

My wife and I first made this chicken entrée as newlyweds and have been hooked on it ever since and make it almost weekly. It is so simple and affordable, yet delicious and healthy. Can’t beat that.

Ingredients:

8 boneless skinless chicken thighs (about two pounds) 2 jars (7-1/2 ounces each) marinated quartered artichoke hearts, drained 2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

Directions:

Preheat boiler. In a large bowl, toss chicken and artichokes with oil, salt and pepper. Transfer to a broiler pan. Broil 3 inches from heat 8-10 minutes or until a thermometer inserted in chicken reads 170°, turning chicken and artichokes halfway through cooking. Sprinkle with cheese. Broil 1-2 minutes longer or until cheese is melted. Sprinkle with parsley.

Nutrition facts:

One serving: 288 calories, 21g fat (5g saturated fat), 77mg cholesterol, 584mg sodium, 4g carbohydrate (0 sugars, 0 fiber), 22g protein

 

