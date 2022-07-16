Broke men shouldn’t be looking for women, says Timaya

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Inetimi Alfred Odon, better known as Timaya, has given his fellow men relationship advice. The musician took to his verified Twitter handle during the week to appeal to men not to approach ladies if they don’t have the money to spend on them. He also urged men to stop complaining about women and their interest in money whenever they are in relationships. “Stop complaining about women liking money! If u don’t have money don’t go close to her. Bye,” he wrote. This is not the first time Timaya will be dropping relationship nuggets for men on social media.

In May, the Ukwu crooner had called on men to be financially buoyant before embracing polygamy. “If you want to be a polygamist, do it like Ned Nwoko. You can’t be managing and have two wives,” he had said. Timaya, who has four children; Emmanuella, Gracey, Emmanuel, and Maya from three different women, once prayed against falling in love. The musician has made a name for himself since he rode to the limelight in 2005 on the back of ‘Dem Mama’, his hit single. The singer is the founder of DM Records Limited, a label that houses music stars like Patoranking and Runtown.

