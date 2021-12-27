Business

Brokers advised to embrace ethics

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has charged its new inductees to embrace ethics and resourcefulness in order to remain relevant in the insurance value chain. The Council recently just admitted 99 new associates into its fold. President of the Council, Mr. Rotimi Edu, while admitting the new members, admonished them to be open to new ideas and consolidate their positions in the insurance broking profession as the most valuable link in the insurance value chain. Edu said that the Associates admission, which was consistent with Section 5 (1) of NCRIB Act No 21 of 2003, was meant to grow capacity of Insurance Brokers in the market, as well as open window of expression of their professional expertise as Insurance Brokers. He said: I admonish you to give yourselves to learning as insurance professionals and keep your minds open to new ideas required of a contemporary insurance professional in order to meet the increasing sophistication and changing demands of insurance clients.”

 

Our Reporters

