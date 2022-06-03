Brokers, LLTC partner on insurance awareness

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers has brokered relationship with the management team of the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club to kick-start a sensitisation campaign on the importance of Insurance through sports. The two organisations, in a meeting held at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, mapped out modalities to engage all lovers of sports to subscribe to insurance, most especially, the compulsory insurances. Speaking at the meeting, the President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, Mr. Rotimi Edu, stated that the Council would leverage on the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club to organize a Lawn Tennis tournament as part of the Council’s 60th anniversary and dole out mouth-watering prices to all participants.

According to him, participants at the two-day tournament, which was slated for June 18 and 19, 2022, would cut across the entire Insurance Industry. He added that the Council would eventually turn the tournament into an annual event. Edu further stated that the Council decided to use sports to carry out the campaign to enlighten Nigerians on the importance of insurance, both to the government and the citizens, with the core objective expanding the percentage of Nigerians who were insured and by so doing increase the industry’s contributions to the national Gross Domestic Products.

“This collaboration will also birth a more cohesive relationship among the insurance operators and other stakeholders, thereby increasing the awareness of insurance in our society. The choice of sport to propagate insurance is deliberate and calculative. Generally, Nigerians are lovers of sports. We are expecting no fewer than 2,500 spectators including students at all levels. “We will provide music, food and drinks for all spectators at the end of the tournament. We have extended invitation to all underwriting firms and insurance vrokers. Participants are expected to register with the NCRIB secretariat,” Edu said. Also speaking at the meeting, the President of Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Mr. Kolade Olutekunbi expressed the Club’s readiness to partner with the NCRIB and make available all its facilities for the benefits of all participants.

