Business

Brokers, LLTC partner on insurance awareness

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers has brokered relationship with the management team of the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club to kick-start a sensitisation campaign on the importance of Insurance through sports. The two organisations, in a meeting held at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, mapped out modalities to engage all lovers of sports to subscribe to insurance, most especially, the compulsory insurances. Speaking at the meeting, the President of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, Mr. Rotimi Edu, stated that the Council would leverage on the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club to organize a Lawn Tennis tournament as part of the Council’s 60th anniversary and dole out mouth-watering prices to all participants.

According to him, participants at the two-day tournament, which was slated for June 18 and 19, 2022, would cut across the entire Insurance Industry. He added that the Council would eventually turn the tournament into an annual event. Edu further stated that the Council decided to use sports to carry out the campaign to enlighten Nigerians on the importance of insurance, both to the government and the citizens, with the core objective expanding the percentage of Nigerians who were insured and by so doing increase the industry’s contributions to the national Gross Domestic Products.

“This collaboration will also birth a more cohesive relationship among the insurance operators and other stakeholders, thereby increasing the awareness of insurance in our society. The choice of sport to propagate insurance is deliberate and calculative. Generally, Nigerians are lovers of sports. We are expecting no fewer than 2,500 spectators including students at all levels. “We will provide music, food and drinks for all spectators at the end of the tournament. We have extended invitation to all underwriting firms and insurance vrokers. Participants are expected to register with the NCRIB secretariat,” Edu said. Also speaking at the meeting, the President of Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Mr. Kolade Olutekunbi expressed the Club’s readiness to partner with the NCRIB and make available all its facilities for the benefits of all participants.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Dance contests shift to crews on Glo battle of the year Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Following the captivating episodes of Afro dance battles last week, the Glo sponsored reality dance TV show, Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria, will from this weekend move into its last lap with Episode 8.   The episode which showcases the coolest leg of the competition- ‘Dance Crew’ contests, will air on Saturday from 8pm […]
Business

Obaseki advocates skill acquisition through social media

Posted on Author Our Reporters

To take more advantage of the current crisis engendered by COVID-19, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has charged students, youths and owners of small and medium scale businesses to take advantage of technology and leverage opportunities in social media to develop their skills. Obaseki made the call during the 2020 World Social Media Day, […]
Business

LG commits to expansion strategy in Middle East, Africa

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

LG Electronics has unveiled plans to expand its presence in the Middle East and Africa Heating, Ventilation, and Air conditioning (HVAC) industry.   Head of LG’s Air Solution business unit Dr. Lee Kam-gyu, who disclosed this at a recent virtual conference, said the LG’s brand philosophy is to become a trusted partner in the region […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica