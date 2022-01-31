Brokers promised discount for London conference

The Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB ) on Friday said that its members would get a discount to attend subsequent British Insurance Brokers Association (BIBA) conference in London. Mr Rotimi Edu, President, NCRIB, disclosed this while highlighting his achievements in less than 100 days in office on the sidelines of a `Breakfast Series with the President.’

Edu, who did not state the date of the conference, said that this was part of the agreements reached with BIBA during a visit of the leadership and some members of the council to the association in London.

He said the visit was geared toward fostering strategic governmental and non-governmental relationships, both within and outside Nigeria.

“We discussed further collaborations with the institution, especially in the area of training opportunities that are available for our members to participate in.

“The visit was very productive, as BIBA not only promised to open its doors to collaborative trainings for registered insurance brokers in Nigeria, but also to grant further discounts to members attending subsequent BIBA conferences,” he said. Edu noted that BIBA also consented to grant a slot to NCRIB’s leadership, to speak at its next conference.

He described such gesture as a rare honour to the council, considering the group of top professionals and government dignitaries that would attend the event globally.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...