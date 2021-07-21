Bronze casters attack group demanding looted Benin artefacts

A group, Igun Bronze Casters Guild, Benin City, yesterday protested against demand by Igbesamwan-Owina Descendants Cultural Movement of Europe and America that the looted Benin artefacts should be given to them. The movement therefore urged the Federal Government to give the artefacts to them when they are eventually returned by the German government instead of to the Oba Palace or Edo State Government. There Edo State Government and the Benin Palace were locked in a battle over who should take custody of the items when they are returned from Europe before the Federal Government eventually declared that it would take custody of the looted artefacts last week. The protesters said the claim by the “selfacclaimed Igbesamwan- Owina Descendants Cultural Movement of Europe and America that all the artefacts looted from the palace under the reign of Oba Ovoramwen were gifted to preceding Obas of Benin before Oba Ovoramwen is all false”
Related Articles
