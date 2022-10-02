Brooch: Saving women since time immemorial

A brooch is a decorative jewellery item designed to be attached to garments, often to fasten them together. It is usually made of metal, often silver or gold or some other material.

Brooch pin is one accessory that has stood the test of time. It is not just an elegant piece of jewellery to show off class and affluence, brooch have been protecting women’s modesty since forever.

At several public functions, when a woman’s button or zipper suddenly snaps or refused to go back in order, a brooch pin is always the first accessory that comes to mind.

The alternative now is office pin or safety pin, but that does not add the elegant and prestigious touch a brooch has.

Unlike the safety pin which tells the world without speaking that your zipper or button is malfunctioning, a brooch pin looks more like another expensive jewellery.

Whether it is used as a fashion accessory, or to hold two clothes together, a brooch pin always comes in handy when needed.

