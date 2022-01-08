Brother Generals: We’re not surprised, excellence is in our genes – Capt. Gagariga

History was made recently when with two brothers, Major General, Taritimiye Gagariga and Tariweriye Gagariga, of the same parents, attained the General ranks in the Nigerian Army. They’re from Odi community in Bayelsa State. Of course, the elder brother (Timi ) has been a Major General since 2018 before he decorated his younger brother (Tari) with the Major General rank on December 30, 2021.

That was when the news of the brothers first went viral with their photos appearing online. Saturday Telegraph learnt that the elder one is of 37th regular course while the younger one is of 48th regular course both in the artillery. Speaking to our correspondent in Bayelsa, one of their relations, Captain Tarilatuo Gagariga (a retired pilot), said: “I feel very excited and so happy. “I feel very great and excited but not surprised.

The Gagarigas are known for excellence in their chosen careers. As an airline pilot, I was excellent and so were our parents. It is in the genes. Going down memory lane, he narrated: “The two Generals are actually my first cousins. My father is the elder brother to their own father. Their father was a Navy Commander. You can imagine the children of a naval officer, there will be that discipline.

They are well disciplined. The elder has been promoted since 2018. This other one was recently promoted and he (older brother) now decorated him. “We grew up with them in Lagos. The elder one told me that he chose to join the military when he saw one of our cousins, a military officer, a Lieutenant Colonel in the army then. He said that the cousin would come to their father’s house, in his uniform, with so much confidence.

“Of course when they were growing up, they were scared of their father but this cousin will come with so much confidence. And so ‘he said I’m going to join the army.’ “They were disciplined children and their mother was well-to-do. We all grew up in a well-to-do environment. We all had a very decent upbringing.

The retired pilot added: “They are already impacting Odi community because the elder brother is the one renovating the hospital for us. They are just in their fifties. On if they entertain fears of the brothers being killed on the battle field he said: “we were all afraid because the first one was shot by Boko Haram on his leg when he was a Brigadier General ;even the second one lost troops through bomb explosion but we had confidence that our children will never get lost outside.”

