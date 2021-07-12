News Top Stories

Brother: Kanu was arrested without his travel documents in Kenya

More revelations emerged yesterday on how the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was arrested and repatriated to Nigeria.

 

Speaking with a news portal, UK Guardian, Nnamdi Kanu’s brother, Kingsley Kanu, said his brother (Nnamdi Kanu) was not with his travel documents when he was arrested in Kenya. Kingsley, who insisted that he spoke with his brother in Kenya, shortly before his arrest, affirmed that his brother told him, “he was well in Nairobi.”

 

Speaking with UK Guardian, Kingsley Kanu said Kanu’s associates told him that his brother only went out and didn’t take along his documents because he wasn’t planning on going anywhere.

 

The UK Guardian quoted Kingsley Kanu as saying: “I spoke to him on the phone, he was well, in Nairobi. His associates said he went out, he didn’t take his documents with him so he wasn’t planning on going  anywhere.

 

Then all of a sudden we see him paraded in handcuffs in Abuja. It is an extraordinary rendition, aided by Kenyan authorities.” Kanu was arrested in June and extradited to Nigeria to face trial for alleged treason after he had jumped bail since 2017

Speaking further with the UK Guardian, Kingsley Kanu said the family is concerned about the wellbeing of the IPOB leader in detention, adding that they know he will be abused in detention.

Speaking on the arrest, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, said Kanu was, “intercepted through the collaborative efforts of Nigerian intelligence and security services”.

 

Malami did not state where the separatist leader was arrested, but TheCable learnt that Kanu, who is based in the UK, was lured to an African country with a promise of cash donations and was then picked up.

 

The peculiarities of Kanu’s arrest have become a subject of controversy with some stakeholders faulting the method deployed by the Federal Government

