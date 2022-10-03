Brother shoots brother to death testing efficacy of gunshot charm

A 12-year-old boy, Yusuf Abubakar, has been shot dead by his own elder brother, Abubakar Abubakar, while testing the efficacy of their newly procured gunshot protective charm in Dutse Gogo community via Kaiama in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The ugly incident, according to a statement by the spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, on Monday, happened after the two brothers had fortified themselves with the protective charm, while the elder son reportedly brought out his father’s dane gun and shot his younger sibling, adding that the charm, however, failed and the 12-year-old Yusuf Abubakar died on the spot.

The culprit, the spokesman said, escaped into the bush immediately the act was committed.

Okasanmi said: “Investigations into the matter have commenced as directed by the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, CP Paul Odama.

“Parents and guidance are advised to monitor the activities of their children and wards, and avoid doing certain unsavory activities in their presence in order to prevent incidents of this nature.”

