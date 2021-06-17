Metro & Crime

Brothers held over kidnap allegation accuse Nasarawa police of demanding N35m for freedom

Three brothers held by the Nasarawa State Police Command over allegations of kidnapping have accused the latter of demanding N35 million from them to secure their freedom.
The brothers, Alhaji Bawa Adamu, Abdullahi Adamu and Ibrahim Bawa, who said they were arrested on April 15 by the police following information by two police informants, Kire Iki and Dere Dono, that they were involved in kidnap activities, said the police have been forcing them to admit to the crime besides demanding the payment of N35 million to secure their release.
In a petition dated June 9, 2021, to both President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, the two brothers being detained by the state police command, denied involvement in the crime just as they appealed for a transfer of the case out of Nasarawa and accorded a thorough investigation.
But in a swift response to the allegation, the state’s Police Commissioner, Bola Longe dismissed the allegation, saying the command cannot be associated with it given its zero stance for corruption.
Claiming that they were innocent of the crime they were being detained for, the trio, who said a total of 17 persons were picked up by the police in connection with the allegation on the fateful day, alleged that the police have made several appeals to them to admit to the crime and part with the said sum for their freedom.
According to the petition, signed by their lawyer, Oghenovo O. Otemu, Head of Oghenovo O. Otemu Chambers, the petitioners said out 17 persons arrested,12 were released upon payment for their bail while the police refused to release them and two others insisting that N35 million must be paid.

