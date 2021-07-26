Brown hopeful as D’Tigers lose to Australia in Olympics opener

Nigeria senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, on Sunday suffered an 84-67 defeat to the the Boomers of Australia in their opening game of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and coach Mike Brown said the defeat was a learning curve for his side.

Brown stated that the African champions still have a long way to go to get a podium finish in the championship.

He added that beating USA and Argentina in the warm up games ahead of the Olympic Games does not mean Nigeria has reached the stage to compete at the top level in the world.

“Because we beat team USA and Argentina, everyone thinks we have arrived. No we haven’t. We still have a long way to go,” he said.

It could all have been different though if D’Tigers had been more proficient with their shooting, especially from the free throw line where they made just 13 of their 24 attempts – or 54.2 per cent.

The Australians, meanwhile, made 18 of their 20 attempts from the charity line. The Nigerians also made 8 of their 24 three-point attempts – or 33.3 per cent – compared to the Aussies who made 11 of their 24 attempts from downtown (or 45.8 per cent).

