Sports

Brown hopeful as D’Tigers lose to Australia in Olympics opener

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Nigeria senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, on Sunday suffered an 84-67 defeat to the the Boomers of Australia in their opening game of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and coach Mike Brown said the defeat was a learning curve for his side.

Brown stated that the African champions still have a long way to go to get a podium finish in the championship.

 

He added that beating USA and Argentina in the warm up games ahead of the Olympic Games does not mean Nigeria has reached the stage to compete at the top level in the world.

 

“Because we beat team USA and Argentina, everyone thinks we have arrived. No we haven’t. We still have a long way to go,” he said.

 

It could all have been different though if D’Tigers had been more proficient with their shooting, especially from the free throw line where they made just 13 of their 24 attempts – or 54.2 per cent.

 

The Australians, meanwhile, made 18 of their 20 attempts from the charity line. The Nigerians also made 8 of their 24 three-point attempts – or 33.3 per cent – compared to the Aussies who made 11 of their 24 attempts from downtown (or 45.8 per cent).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Osimhen better placed to win African Footballer of the Year Award –Kelechi Nwakali

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup Golden Ball winner, Kelechi Nwakali, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said he had to move on after failing to get the opportunity to play for his dream team, Arsenal, due to his inability to get the necessary permit to play in England. Excerpts… Tell us about your club journey […]
Sports

FA Cup: Managerless Bournemouth shock Burnley to reach q’finals

Posted on Author Reporter

  Managerless Bournemouth reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time in 64 years with victory at Premier League Burnley. Sam Surridge put the Championship club ahead after connecting with Jack Stacey’s low cross, reports the BBC. Junior Stanislas added the second from the penalty spot after Surridge was fouled. Bournemouth, who […]
Sports

Caster Semenya’s Olympic hopes fade as runner loses testosterone rules appeal

Posted on Author Reporter

  The double Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya appears to have lost her long-running legal battle against regulations requiring women with high testosterone to take medication to compete internationally between 400m and a mile. A Swiss federal tribunal said on Tuesday that it supported a decision by the court of arbitration for sport last year that track […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica