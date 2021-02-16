Metro & Crime

BRT bus rescues stranded passengers, catches fire

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

About 45 passengers escaped death yesterday as a mysterious fire gutted a fully loaded Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) bus around Anthony bus stop, Ikorodu Road.

 

This was as the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) warned residents against storage of inflammable items in their homes, public places, to reduce the rate of loss of lives and property resulting from inferno.

 

Although no life was lost in the bus fire, some passengers escaped with injuries while scampering for safety. It was learnt that a BRT bus from Ikorodu terminal en route TBS terminal, Lagos Island, suddenly caught fire at Idiroko bus stop by Anthony bus stop. T

 

he National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, said the bus was conveying 45 passengers when the incident occurred. He said: “BRT bus from Ikorodu terminal en route TBS terminal, Lagos Island suddenly caught fire at Idiroko bus stop by Anthony bus stop.

 

The bus was conveying 45 passengers when the incident occurred. All passengers were rescued unhurt. Incident occurred about 11am. “NEMA, Police Disaster Management Unit and fire service rescued the passengers unhurt. The bus was a rescue bus to assist in evacuating stranded passengers from a broken down bus. “The initial bus took off from Ikorodu but broke down at Owode which caused the burnt bus to come to the aid of the passengers.”

 

But at the scene of a fire incident which occurred about 6pm yesterday at a warehouse in the Iddo area of the state, the LASEMA Director-General (DG), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, blamed the inferno on carelessness on the part of people at the warehouse.

 

Osanyintolu said the agency activated its response team to the warehouse to discover the fire which was caused by a power surge when electricity was restored. He said while there appeared to be no loss of lives, the agency was working alongside Lagos and Federal Fire Services to control the fire and curtail the extensive spread of the flames.

 

Oke-Osanyintolu added that the warehouse was filled with flammable items, including candles, batteries, nails, no ventilations among others which contributed to the inferno. He noted that members of his team were swift, fast and on top of the challenges. The GM also said the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remained committed to the protection and safety of lives and property of people in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Teenage boy thrown into fire for stealing rice

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Two men, Mr. Paul Ifere Amah and Mr. Paul Nweke, have been apprehended for allegedly throwing a 13-year-old boy, Ifeanyi Umoke, into fire for stealing rice in Ebonyi State. The Chairman, Human Rights Defenders (HURIDE), Ebonyi State, Mr. Sampson Oko Nweke, said Umoke was from Inikiri Benard village, Effium community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged cupable homicide: El-Zakzaky’s trial resumes in Kaduna

Posted on Author Reporter

    The trial of the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, (IMN) Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife Zinat resumes Wednesday at the Kaduna State High Court sitting in the state capital. El- Zakzaky and his wife have been in detention since December 2015, following clashes between members of the IMN and […]
Metro & Crime

Man, 22, arraigned in Ibadan for having sex with pig

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

A 22- year-old piggery attendant, Ayokunbi Olaniyi, was arraigned Tuesday before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly having sex with a pig owned by his employer. Upon being arrested in connection with the unnatural crime, the police charged Olaniyi, who resides in Elewi-Odo area of Iwo Road, Ibadan, and charged him with a one-count […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica