BRT bus rescues stranded passengers, catches fire

About 45 passengers escaped death yesterday as a mysterious fire gutted a fully loaded Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) bus around Anthony bus stop, Ikorodu Road.

This was as the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) warned residents against storage of inflammable items in their homes, public places, to reduce the rate of loss of lives and property resulting from inferno.

Although no life was lost in the bus fire, some passengers escaped with injuries while scampering for safety. It was learnt that a BRT bus from Ikorodu terminal en route TBS terminal, Lagos Island, suddenly caught fire at Idiroko bus stop by Anthony bus stop. T

he National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, said the bus was conveying 45 passengers when the incident occurred. He said: “BRT bus from Ikorodu terminal en route TBS terminal, Lagos Island suddenly caught fire at Idiroko bus stop by Anthony bus stop.

The bus was conveying 45 passengers when the incident occurred. All passengers were rescued unhurt. Incident occurred about 11am. “NEMA, Police Disaster Management Unit and fire service rescued the passengers unhurt. The bus was a rescue bus to assist in evacuating stranded passengers from a broken down bus. “The initial bus took off from Ikorodu but broke down at Owode which caused the burnt bus to come to the aid of the passengers.”

But at the scene of a fire incident which occurred about 6pm yesterday at a warehouse in the Iddo area of the state, the LASEMA Director-General (DG), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, blamed the inferno on carelessness on the part of people at the warehouse.

Osanyintolu said the agency activated its response team to the warehouse to discover the fire which was caused by a power surge when electricity was restored. He said while there appeared to be no loss of lives, the agency was working alongside Lagos and Federal Fire Services to control the fire and curtail the extensive spread of the flames.

Oke-Osanyintolu added that the warehouse was filled with flammable items, including candles, batteries, nails, no ventilations among others which contributed to the inferno. He noted that members of his team were swift, fast and on top of the challenges. The GM also said the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu remained committed to the protection and safety of lives and property of people in the state.

