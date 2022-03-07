BRT passenger’s murder: Fleeing bus driver arrested

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command on Monday arrested the driver of a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) who drove murdered 22-year-old Oluwabamise Ayanwole.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Adekunle Ajisebutu, made this known on Monday, even as he confirmed that the dead body of the lady has been found.

“The driver of the BRT has been arrested,” Ajisebutu stated.

He also said the killers of Ayanwole, who got missing in transit while onboard the bus, would face justice.

According to the PPRO, the abductors dumped the remains of the lady on the Carter Bridge by Ogogoro Community.

Ayanwola got missing while returning to Ota from Ajah on February 26 when she boarded a BRT bus with number 240257 going to Oshodi at about 7pm at Chevron Bus-Stop.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...