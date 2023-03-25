News

BRT/Train Collision: Lagos set to file criminal charges against driver

Except for any last-minute change of decision, the Lagos State Government, yesterday revealed that it would go ahead to file manslaughter, and grievous body harm charges against a driver working with the state government, who drove the BRT bus conveying staff of the government to work, that collided with a train on March 5. This disclosure was contained in a statement issued by the Director, Public Affairs, Grace Alo. The statement, captioned ‘Update on the matter of the matter of the collision between the Lagos staff bus and a train, reads: “It would be recalled that on the morning of the 9th of March 2023, a LASG staff bus collided with a train at the PWD railway crossing at Ikeja and the train dragged the bus with its passengers along the tracks until it came to a stop at Sogunle, a suburb of Ikeja, Lagos State.

“The horrific incident which involved LASG staff heading to work in the staff bus and passengers of the train resulted in 6 fatalities with about 96 others with various degrees of injuries. The injured victims were hospitalised across many government hospitals in the state. “The driver of the staff bus on the fateful day (Mr Oluwaseun Osibanjo) was apprehended and handed over to the Police for investigation and possible prosecution by the state. At the end of the investigation, the case file was forwarded to the DPP for further statutory actions.

“Upon the receipt and review of the case file by the DPP, a prima facie case of Manslaughter, and Grievous Body Harm were disclosed against the driver of the Staff bus. “Accordingly, he is to be charged with 6 counts of Manslaughter and 10 counts of Grievous Body Harm. Both offences are contrary to Sections 224 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. “The Office of the DPP will immediately file charges against the driver. However, his arraignment before the High Court of Lagos State shall be delayed until he is fully fit to stand trial, having sustained serious injuries during the accident.”

