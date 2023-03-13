Business

BRT/Train Crash: ‘Insured victims’ll be adequately compensated

Following the death of seven people in last week’s accident involving a train and staff bus belonging to the Lagos State Government, the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) has assured that families of victims, who were properly insured, will receive adequate compensation from their underwriters. Giving the assurance while commiserating with the Lagos State Government via a letter, President of the Council, Mr. Rotimi Edu, mni, expressed confidence and the assurance that any of the victims’ dependents or the injured that were insured would not be left alone. According to him, the sad demise of the victims and injury sustained by others, who were majorly public servants with Lagos State Government, was most disheartening.

He urged better management and control of railway authority’s level crossing to avert similar disasters in future, especially in busy or high density areas. He also applauded the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for declaring a 3-day of mourning during which there would also be a cessation of electioneering campaigns in honour of the victims. Also expressing grief in the same vein, the Association of Registered Insurance Agents of Nigeria (ARIAN) identified with the victims of the ill fated crash. In the communique signed by the ARIAN National President, Comrade Kunle Odewunmi, he expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones as well as wishes the accidented victims a speedy recovery.

The timely intervention of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authorities LASEMA, as well as the visitation of the governor to the hospital was highly commended. Why praying for God to grant the bereaved the fortitude to bear the loss, he enjoined road users and motorists to be cautious while going out for their daily business activities. He also applauded Sanwo- Olu for declaring three days of mourning and flying flag at half mast in honour of the victims. He, however, advised the general public on the need to explore the immense benefits offered by various insurance products to their advantage. Recall that the moving train ran into the BRT bus at PWD crossing in Ikeja and dragged it to Shogunle area of Lagos.

The Managing Director, of Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Mr Fidet Okhiria, on Thursday, gave an account of the brief he got on the accident involving a train and a bus earlier in the day. Okhiria said: “According to the information I gathered at the scene of the incident, they said many cars stopped when they got to the level crossing while the Lagos State Staff Bus driver continued moving, which I don’t know why. “Maybe the driver thought he could pass before the train got nearer to him.

He could not pass, and then the train crushed the bus; that is what we gathered. The train was coming from Ijoko to Iddo,” He urged Lagos drivers to be more careful when passing through the level crossing, to avoid train accidents. The managing director, who was concerned about the lives of the Lagos State staff, appealed to motorists to consider the level crossing at all times. Okhiria said that when motorists get to the level crossing, they should not ignore the point where they should stop.

