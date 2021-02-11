Bruce Springsteen arrested for DWI in New Jersey

He was Bombed in the USA!

Bruce Springsteen was arrested for DWI and reckless driving in his home state, it was revealed Wednesday — days after he appeared in a much-hyped Super Bowl commercial for Jeep, reports The New York Post.

The “Born to Run” icon, 71, was busted Nov. 14 at Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, a spokesperson for the National Park Service said.

Springsteen was charged with DWI, reckless driving and consuming alcohol in a closed area, the spokesperson said.

“Springsteen was cooperative throughout the process,” the spokesperson added.

According to TMZ, which first reported the arrest, the allegedly juiced Bruce has a court date in the coming weeks and has no known prior busts for DWI.

The musician’s blood-alcohol content was 0.02 — below New Jersey’s legal limit while driving of .08, a source told the Asbury Park Press.

Because the alleged offense occurred on federal land, Springsteen will face federal enclave-court Judge Anthony Mautone in Newark, likely via videoconference later this month, according to Matthew Reilly, a spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office in Newark.

News of the bust broke just days after Springsteen appeared in and narrated a Super Bowl spot for Jeep, in which he implored Americans to move toward the political “middle” in the spirit of unity amid recent bitter division.

The ad has since been yanked from Jeep’s YouTube page.

“It would be inappropriate for us to comment on the details of a matter we have only read about and we cannot substantiate,” said a Jeep spokesperson in a statement. “But it’s also right that we pause our Big Game commercial until the actual facts can be established. Its message of community and unity is as relevant as ever. As is the message that drinking and driving can never be condoned.”

Reps for Springsteen did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a spokesperson for Jeep.

Raised by an alcoholic father, Springsteen is not known as a heavy drinker, writing in his 2016 autobiography that he didn’t have his first taste of booze until he was 22.

“My experience with my father had been enough,” Springsteen wrote. “The terrifying, all-engulfing presence he became when he drank convinced me to never go there.”

A source who knows Springsteen confirmed to The Post that excessive drinking was highly out of character for the rock legend.

“Bruce grew up playing in bars. Yes, he drinks, but he’s not a drunk nor is he an alcoholic,” the source said. “I’ve seen him at many private events with a drink in his hand, he drinks liquor. But I’ve never once seen him drunk.”

