Arts & Entertainments

Bruce Willis gives up acting due to brain disorder

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Bruce Willis will step away from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that impedes a person’s ability to speak and write.

The actor’s family, including his wife Emma Heming-Willis and ex-wife Demi Moore, announced his condition on Instagram on Wednesday, reports the BBC.

Aphasia is “impacting his cognitive abilities”, the statement said.

Willis, 67, is best known for playing John McClane in the Die Hard films, which made him a star.

“With much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him,” his family wrote in a joint statement. “This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support.”

Willis has five daughters, three with Ms Moore and two with Ms Heming-Willis.

His acting career began in the early 1980s but he did not become a household name until later in that decade – first after starring opposite Cybill Shepherd in the ABC TV series Moonlighting and then in his 1988 performance as John McClane in the first Die Hard film.

Since then, his films including The Sixth Sense, Armageddon and Pulp Fiction have grossed more than $5bn worldwide, according to Variety. He’s been nominated for five Golden Globes, winning one for Moonlighting, and three Emmys, winning two.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Ede Mapo Arogun: Celebration of a city, its history, people

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Title: Ede Mapo Arogun: A Celebration of a City, its History, Monarchy and People & Ede Icons and the Making of Modern Nigeria Editor: Prof. Siyan Oyeweso, FHSN, FNAL Reviewer: Prof. Olutayo C. Adesina   It is my honour and pleasure to review the two books produced under the excellent editorship of a distinguished historian, […]
Arts & Entertainments

BBnaija 2020: Erica blasts Kiddwaya over constant sex talk

Posted on Author Reporter

  Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica has given reasons for breaking up with her lover, Kiddwaya. Erica and Kiddwaya, who were seen by housemates and viewers of the reality show as having the strongest relationship in the Lockdown house, announced the end of their love chapter on Friday, Erica had complained that Kiddwaya, the […]
Arts & Entertainments Saturday Magazine

ARIFF to return in November for its 3rd edition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

American streamer, Netflix has debuted the trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, Chadwick Boseman’s final film before his tragic demise.   The film directed by George C. Wolfe is an adaptation of August Wilson’s 1984 play.   it follows the story a Southern singer, Ma Rainey (Viola Davies) and her trumpeter, Levee (Chadwick Boseman) as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica