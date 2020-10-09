Bruder: Why we must pay special attention to poor, physically-challenged

Mary Bamigbe Bruder is the Coordinator BruderHilfe and Social Development Initiative based in Germany with branches across the globe. In this interview with ALI GARBA, she reveals her intentions to empower 5,000 physicallychallenged in Bauchi State, her plans for women and her intervention in health and education. Excerpts:

Can you tell Nigerian about your mission in Bauchi?

We are here in Bauchi to partner with the State Government to help the vulnerable people who are less privileged in the State and this is in collaboration with the Nigerian Embassy in Germany and a follow-up to the Governor’s visit to Germany. So we are here because we have a memorandum of understanding signed with Bauchi State Government. This time, we decided to focus on persons living with disabilities. Our program is to empower them and bring them to the forefront. There is going to be a follow-up program, to monitor the progress of the physically-challenged in our midst and we are going to have a lot of empowerment program for them.

Why did you choose this set of people for empowerment?

I have seen that there is a whole lot of ability in them but people are not really thinking about them. I am very happy that the Governor is carrying them along and other members of his community. He is happy to intervene, brought them and help them to have livelihood. For example, the mobility carts, they can use it to do mobile business and can move around so that they can be totally dependent. They can trade for themselves; they don’t have to rely on their families.

So far, how many people have you empowered?

We started working with people with disability in Nigeria last year and our first project was in partnership with SENATOR, Borno State Emergency Agency and then we donated one hundred mobility carts to persons living with disabilities in Borno. Our plan, mission is to take this project to all the nook and crannies of Nigeria

How Many people are you targeting to empower in Nigeria?

We are looking at 5000 for now. It is not easy to get the machines; we are not the only persons. Whenever, I go to any program, when we give hundred carts, I see we have done nothing. There are thousands waiting and we will do our possible best to measure that we give, but we still want to go round. We are planning to probably produce it in Nigeria, so that we can employ people and train them on repairs and manufacturing of the machines, thereby creating employment for the physically-challenged people. The numbers are high, so we need to assist them so that they can be independent, they can be able to do business. They work in this factory and feed their families.

Apart this mobility carts you donated you also hinted that BruderHilfe is also into health and education…

For the disabled, we have spoken about empowerment; we need to give more mobility carts to them. Because the numbers we brought are not enough, they need more and we will endeavour to get more, also plan empowerment program for them. On education, we are not targeting the persons living with disability. Rather, we are looking at everybody and we are looking at scholarship and vocational training. Education is another area that we are interested in. This is our first intervention in Bauchi State, We are also going to be focusing a lot on health and education because we want to use education to break the chain of poverty. If these two things are taken care off in our society, health and education, then I think we have done something.

What will be your advice to the physicallychallenged in Nigeria?

My advice to them is that they should rather look at the ability in their disabilities. They should focus and try as much as possible to believe in themselves. We will impress it upon government to put them into considerations when building roads, constructing buildings. They should also make provision for them so that they can move in and around. The government should know they are important part of our society. Most of them are brilliant, and have different skills that could also benefit the society. But the assistance is not just giving them food; we also want to teach them how to fish so that they can fish for themselves.

Do you think politicians are doing enough in catering for the disabled in our midst?

I don’t think politicians are doing enough in recognizing disabled, that is why we are going to continue to draw attentions to them because this is a community, Nigeria is not really looking at. You see it in our infrastructure, roads; we do not have provision for them. We are going to continue to partner and encourage our politicians to look at this community; there are many brilliant ones among them. They are also having children and I thank God there is eradication of polio in Nigeria now. We are also going to educate them on a kind of food, kind of vitamins they can give to their children so that they can live their normal life and we will reduce suffering of the physically-challenged in our society.

How do you cope with your home front and with your passion on this initiative?

I have lived in Germany for over 30 years. I have been working, been in business, it got to some point in my life that I thought of the vulnerable and less privilege in our society and I made up my mind that I want to give back to my community. I have a special passion for it, is the passion that is driving me because I am also a German citizen and we are the set of Nigerians that have lived so long abroad. I have been in business that God has blessed, beside all that we want to come back and help our people. Thank for other international NGOs. We know our people, what they need when we go to a community, we see areas that they help because this is our country,we understand it, we have been there before we can know the particular area to intervene that is why you see that our work has a lot of creating part because we are doing it with passion. For example I have a lot of Germans partners but they cannot come with me because it is my country and I have to take all the risk to come down to Africa despite Covid-19 pandemic. I say I must be here so this is something that I have made up my mind. This is what I want to do for the rest of life. You know as human beings in life you got to a stage if I have a lot of money I will weigh it and say this money I have can feed thousands of people, it can get something for thousands of people so this is a place I have taken in my life. I want to thank my team BruderHilfe that have been assisting me. I am just the person you see in the front but there are many advisers. I have a lot of people behind the organization that is helping. I also want to thank the Nigeria Embassy Germany because if not because of their support, I will not even come to the northern Nigeria and work. They gave me all the clearance, documenta- t i o n so I thank them so much. I also thank His Excellency Am- bassador Y u s u f Maitama Tuggar for his fatherly role as he continues to encourage us in Diaspora to keep on assisting our country. I emalso want to thank our international donors MEDSHARE, Center for Poverty Reduction and Kyautata IYali Yusuf Tuggar Foundation for all their help.

How about your husband, has he been supportive?

Yes, because I will tell you that he allows me to travel. To go around the world. I have lived long abroad but I am somebody that loves my country so much and I still believe in our culture. I thank him so much for allowing me to do this and for supporting me.

Now that you have seen the level of poverty in the north. Do you think of another area of intervention?

Yes, I am thinking very much about the women, so this evening I had a meeting with the first lady and I know she is the best person to talk to in this regards and she told me that she is also working with women. So, very soon, you will hear what we have in store for women. We will be doing a lot of work with them.

What is your call to government?

Our government should please think about the physicallychallenged because they are very important and we should empower them. I want to see it in policies, laws, even work for them because in Germany, we have a disabled person as our minister he comes in with his wheel chair so they can encourage him to get to that point in his life we can also do that in Nigeria because they are large part of our community. We shouldn’t leave t h e m behind.

