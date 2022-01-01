Bruderhilfe empowers communities in Lagos, Ondo

S uccour and relief were brought to thousands of Nigerians living in rural and urban communities in Lagos and Ondo states recently by Bruderhilfe Social Development Initiative through its care giving and charity walk to six underserved communities in both states.

Led by its President, Mrs. Mary Oluwabamigbe Bruder, the non-profit organisation, which is based in Nigeria and Germany, donated various items ranging from books, educational resource materials, medical equipment, foods, clothes, shoes, wheel chairs, crutches, bed linings to cash in some cases to the under privileged people.

Speaking during its outreach to Bariga where hundreds of people including children, youths, women, widows, widowers and the elderly were empowered through different items, Bruder said that it is the wish of Bruderhilfe to serve the underserved rural and urban communities in all the 36 states of the country and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

However, she lamented the challenges of funds, logistics, skilled personnel, donated items and security as major hindrances to achieving the set goal of the body, which according to her is: ‘‘Dedicated to improving the health, education and socio –economic development of women, children and youths in underserved rural and urban communities.’’

She called on government across all levels, corporate bodies and well meaning Nigerians to come to the aid of the organisation in the discharge of its responsibilities, adding that Bruderhilfe is ready to partner with both government and corporate bodies including individuals in undertaking this onerous task.

According to her, six communities were visited through its recent care giving and charity walk outreach. They are three communities in Lagos State – Epe, Bariga and Gbagada while three in Ondo State – Abe Alala, Ebute Ipare and Debo Village, all in the Ilaja area. She commended Muriel Gordon Foundation USA for donating the materials that were deployed for the outreach by her.

The care giving and charity walk, she said would continue in the New Year while revealing plans to have library and resource centres built in the different communities across the country.

Bruder further disclosed that work is ongoing in her centre in Agbonyi, Ketu area of Lagos State, a pet project of her where she has turned her private property into community centre with school and health facilities in place while looking to build a library and resource centre for the people within the community

