Bruderhilfe empowers Isolo LGA with health, educational facilities

Bruderhilfe Social Development Initiative has continued to enrich lives and bring succour to the indigents and rural community dwellers through its charity projects as its yesterday took its campaigns to Isolo Local Council Development Area headquarters were it donated various items ranging from health, educational to mobility support to the people. Speaking during the presentation of the items, the Executive Director of the non-profit body, which is based both in Germany and Nigeria, Mrs. Mary Oluwa-bamigbe Bruder, said that the project is designed to bring lift people in need in order for them to have a shot at life, saying that: ‘‘At Bruderhilfe, we believe that every human being should have a chance to fully utilise their God given potentials regardless of their socio-economic, physical, ethnic or religious status.

For over five years we have been working to bridge this gap and the lack of access to socio-economic opportunities that the less privilege are facing in our country. She used the occasion to expressed appreciation to all the donors and partners of the body especially; ‘‘Muriel Gordon Foundation, USA, for their donations and continuous support for the work we are doing at BruderHilfe Social Development Initiative since inception.’’ Bruder called for more collaboration, as she said that: ‘‘We look forward to a more sustainable Partnership with all stakeholders here today that will bring about a lasting and impacting development for all members of our society.’’ The Executive Chairman of Isolo LCDA, Otunba Adebayo Olasoju, commended Bruderhilfe for its charity disposition while pledging that the items donated to the council would be put into good use for the purpose they were donated.

 

