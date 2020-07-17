Bruised, battered, destroyed by their madams

It is becoming worrisome! It’s approximately seven months; an Enugu house wife has advertised the state again for the wrong reasons, again in the billboard of infamy. Recall that on December 24, 2019, the nation was greeted with a viral video of a woman hitting her maid on the ground with murderous rage. A Good Samaritan took the vintage video which turned out to be the saving grace for the poor under-aged house help. Shortly after, a human right lawyer after watching the video lodged a complaint at the police station. Then Enugu State Police Command swung into action.

The effort paid off as they rescued a maid, Peace Goewam, captured in a viral video where she was being traumatised by her madam. In the video, which elicited angry reactions from Nigerians, the woman, Mrs. Amaka Ortolehi, from Ngor-Okpala, Imo State, was seen maltreating the maid in most heartless manner.

The incident led the Enugu State Police Commissioner, Ahmad Abdulrahman into launching a manhunt for her. Addressing journalists at the State Police Command, the Commissioner said “when I viewed the viral video, it was an eyesore. “I gave order to my technical officers and anti-cult team.

This eventually led to her arrest, alongside her husband Nkemakolam Ortolehi. “We also arrested Mr. Jonathan Goewan, the uncle to the victim, who out of greed brought her to Enugu from Jos and probably sold her to this wicked family.” The woman was later charged to court. It is not clear what later happened. But the good news was that, the girl was rescued. July 2, 2020, a Good Samaritan was disturbed by hysterical cry of a maid around Thinkers Corner Enugu. The good spirited Nigerian put a call to a human right lawyer and other human right organisations and the police were invited. Behold it was a gory sight! The battering of a 10-year-old Nneoma Nnadi, climaxed when a baby she was carrying slipped off her hand and fell. The time was around midnight when children her age were asleep. But she worked herself out, standing on her feet all day and got exhausted, proving that nature can’t be cheated. What followed that incident was like no other torture, which had become serial, as it was discovered later.

The girl when rescued was carrying wounds and soars all over her body indicating old, fresh and fresher injuries. The dried scars on the girl’s body indicated that she was practically living in hell! Her continuous strident cries was what attracted attention of people around, hence the report. Thankfully, an Enugu Magistrate’s Court on Monday remanded the couple, Jude and Ifeoma Ozougwu to Nsukka Correctional Facility, Enugu State for attempted murder of their maid, 10-year-old Nnadi.

The couple was taken into custody at Police Area Command, Abakpa Enugu, weekend, following their arrest over alleged disturbing case of domestic violence that happened in Enugu on July 2, 2020. Mrs. Ozougwu reportedly inflicted bodily injury on her maid, even as she allegedly drilled two nails on the maid’s head and inserted pepper into her genital (private part). Good Samaritans, who heard the cry of the girl, however reported the woman to popular non-governmental organisation and human rights group, Women Aids Collective (WACOL) in Enugu, who subsequently involved the police. In a three count charge, police accused the couple of attempt to kill the domestic help, using hot electric iron on her, inserting pepper in her private part and engaging her in hazardous, injurious and exploitative work which is detrimental to her physical, social and psychological development.

The case with file number-MEN/298c.2020, Commissioner of Police Vs Ozougwu Ifeaoma (F), aged 24 years and Ozougwu Jude, aged 40 years read: “That you Ozougwu Ifeoma ‘f’ and Ozougwu Jude ‘m’ between the month of April and July, 2020 at N0. 3 Akonameze Street, Thinkers Corner Enugu within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did attempt unlawfully to kill one Miss Nneoma Nnadi ‘f’ aged 10 years, your house help burning her belly, back and buttocks with hot electric pressing iron, nailing nails on several points on her head, which is capable of endangering her life.” The police charge stated that “the couple thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 275 of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State of Nigeria 2004.”

The charge brought by police Prosecutor, CSP Pascal Nwachukwu (State Oc Legal) also stated that for engaging the 10-year-old girl in hazardous, injurious and exploitative work which is injurious to her physical, social and psychological development, the couple “committed an offence punishable under Section 23(i) (b) of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Enforcement and Administration Act 2015, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria as applicable in Enugu State.”

The police prosecutor, Nwachukwu stated that the Court lacked jurisdiction to adjudicate on the matter and opposed bail for the accused, given the grievous nature of the offence. The Defence Counsel of the Ozougwus, Emeka Orji, however prayed the court to discountenance the various public sentiments on the matter and grant bail to his clients. He argued that the offences were bailable, thereby; the court should use its discretion to grant the accused persons bail. The Chief Magistrate, Joseph Agu, who presided over the matter refused to admit the defendants to bail. “In the exercise of my discretion, the offence is grievous going by the count one and three of the charges; even as the girl is still hospitalised as well as the overwhelming public outcry; I reject the application for bail.

“I hereby remand the couple in Nsukka correctional facility pending further advice by the state’s Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).” The matter was adjourned till August 10, 2020. Meanwhile the Founder of WACOL, Prof. Joy Ezeilo who led a team of lawyers to the court told journalists in a press conference after the court session that WACOL was working towards setting up a Trust Fund for the family of the victim, considering that her mother, Nnedinso Nnadi was a widow with four children as her husband passed on in 2010. Prof. Ezeilo, who is the Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC), said that even though Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had offered scholarship to Nneoma, the victim, there was need to raise money for the widow to ensure that all her children, who may have been given out as domestic helps are educated to the highest level they can attain. She said WACOL will work in conjunction with the police and National Agency for Prohibition Against Child Trafficking (NAPTIP) to set up the Trust Fund.

The professor of law vowed that probono lawyers, including SANS had called to sign on to the case and vowed that they would not rest until the culprits were convicted to serve as a lesson to others. On the activities of WACOL, Prof. Ezeilo said the NGO had received 227 cases of rape, defilement, denial of rights among others, from April and June 30th 2020. “We are happy people are offering scholarship, opting to settle the hospital bill and police have also settled part of the bill.

“We are planning to establish Trust Fund for her and family in conjunction with police and NAPTIP. We don’t want the widow mother to be poor again, the woman had three other kids, so all of them, not only Nneoma should be able to attain any level of education they can,” she said. Also, speaking to journalists, the people of Aku, who thronged the court room and also joined in the press conference at the office of WACOL, expressed gratitude to the NGO and pledged to the NGO to ensure conclusive prosecution of the case. Speaking for the people, Barrister Ozo Ochiagha, the national president of AKUDIEWA Lawyers Forum, an association of lawyers from Aku community,said, “We are here to show support to the good work WACOL is doing, particularly on this case… We are also doing fact finding to know what happened.

We were in court when charges were read before the defendants. I assure that Aku lawyers are ready to partner with WACOL to any extent to ensure justice is done,” he said. Meanwhile Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state has offered scholarship and financial support to the girl. He also directed the State Attorney-General to liaise with Police to bring suspects to book Governor Ugwuanyi said scholarship will run up to University level. In a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Aroh, Gov. Ugwuanyi directed the state scholarship board to implement the approval with immediate effect. Aroh disclosed that the governor, “in addition to the earlier directive to the State Ministry of Gender Affairs and Social Development to provide and fully pay for the best available medical care for the child, the Governor has further directed immediate release of financial support to the family of the child for their upkeep.” Meanwhile an Enugu based lawyer has called for the promotion of the police officers that rescued Nneoma.

The legal practitioner, Ikechukwu Maximus Ugwuoke Esq, principal counsel of El-Maximus Ugwuoke & Co, Hakuna Matata Chambers, who is the human rights advocate that actually lodged the complainant that led to the rescue of the girl, called for reward of the Police officers in the roles they played. He narrated that, “about 8am on July 1, 2020, I received a call from an informant who told me that someone gave him my line to report a case of abuse of a girl-child who is a house help living with a family at Thinkers Corner Enugu. Upon further inquiry, the caller painted a gory picture of the kind of dehumanisation the said girl was subjected to and sought my intervention… “I was so impressed with their (Police) professionalism and swift action in handling the case. I will write the Inspector General of Police to recommend them for promotion for their selfless service and dedication and as good ambassadors of Nigerian police,” he said.

