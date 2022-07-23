Sports

Brume, Amusan begin medal chase at World Champs

Charles Ogundiya

Two of Nigeria’s medal hopefuls at the ongoing World Athletics Championship, Oregon, USA, Ese Brume and Tobi Amusan will begin their quest to put the country’s name on the medal table later today as they turn up on the tracks for their various events.

Brume, a bronze medallist at the last championship in Doha three years ago, will be out in the Long Jump Women Qualification A, aiming to become the first Nigerian athlete to win medals at two editions of the event with another Nigeria, Ruth Usoro, filling out in the qualification B as both seek a place in the final.

On her part, Amusan, who was fourth three years ago in Doha, will be seeking to become the second Nigerian sprint hurdler to win a medal at the Championships after Glory Alozie, who won silver in Seville, Spain in 1999.

Amusan will be running in Heat Three as she has been placed in Lane three alongside Sidonie Fiadanantsoa of Madagascar, Sarah Lavin from Ireland, Celeste Mucci (Australia), Ebony Morrison (Liberia), Ditaji Kambundji (Switzerland) and Danielle Williams from Jamaica.

The US-based athlete currently holds the African Record in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.41secs achieved this year.

After finishing fourth in both World Championships and the Olympic Games, Amusan went ahead to win last year’s Diamond League and will be hopeful of taking it a step further from last Championships in Doha by getting on the podium.

Speaking on her social media platform, Amusan urged Nigerians to keep her in their prayers.

“I will be competing in the 100m hurdles, this will be my 3rd appearance at the World Champs,” she said.

“I was a semifinalist in London 2017, finished 4th in Doha 2019 and by Gods grace I will be on the podium this year.

“Keep me in your prayers and do have a great weekend!”

 

 

