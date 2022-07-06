Sports

Brume, Amusan Top AFN’s 22-man list for World Athletics Championships

Long jumper Ese Brume and sprint hurdler Tobi Amusan top the list of 22 athletes Athletics Federation of Nigeria, (AFN), has selected for the World Athletics Championships which will start on July 15 in Eugene, Oregon, USA. Brume, bronze medalist at the last edition of the championships in Doha, Qatar three years ago will be aiming to become the first Nigerian athlete to win medals at two World Championships.

Amusan, fourth three years ago in Doha will be seeking to become the second Nigerian sprint hurdler to win a medal at the Championships after Glory Alozie who won a silver medal in Seville, Spain in 1999. Also selected is Shot Putter Chukwuebuka Enekwechi who placed eighth in 2019 in Doha as well as sprinter Favour Ofili who made it to the semifinal in the 400m event in her debut three years ago.

The 19 year old will however be competing in the 100m and 200m events where the major target will be to become the first Nigerian, man or woman to make the podium in the 100m event. Ofili will be joined by fellow sprinters Rosemary Chukwuma who was also in Doha in 2019 and Tokyo Olympics 100m and 200m semifinalist, Grace Nwokocha.

 

