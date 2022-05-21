Brume and I took Olympic medal to Bishop Oyedepo for dedication to God – Coach Yaya

The coach of one of the country’s track and field athletes, Ese Brume, Coach Kayode Yaya, told CHARLES OGUNDIYA in this interview that Nigerians would soon see the Olympic Games Bronze medalist competing in the Women 400m. Excerpts…

Many years back you picked Ese Brume up, did you envisage her rise to stardom?

One of the principles that we operate on as coaches is that we have our ethics and philosophies. When you add these things up, you expect to get two or more athletes, if it is properly executed. So, when you keep working on something for a long time, you will get to know that thing well. When you follow the principle operationally, you’re going to get it right. That’s how it has been all these years and not just about Brume alone, but all our athletes.

If we look at most of the athletes that we have excelling at the moment, they are all based abroad, but Brume for years was training back in Nigeria and even went for the last World Indoor from Nigeria; what has the training been like putting into consideration the facilities back at home?

I will say that most of the athletes who leave home get to use better equipment and there’s the environment. They perform and earn opportunities out there. I believe God is the same God everywhere and God will not make mistakes and put you where He doesn’t want you to be. Wherever He puts you, He knows the end from the beginning and He will put whatever you need to excel at a certain place and a certain time. They say when the desirable is not available, the available becomes the desirable. So, I think when we train at home, we have to put our trust in God. We have to do something extra since we do not have the facilities and it makes us go to the places that have the facilities. I think God has always made us to be at the right place at the right time and everything works together for our good.

At a time, she was involved in Triple, High and Long Jump, plus100m and 200m, but now it’s just Long Jump; how did both of you arrive at that decision?

Any athletes that train under us must find themselves being able to do all our events and multitasking because most of the times in training, we do what we call the ultradian training. Most times after building the muscles over a period of time, sometimes the muscles get used to that particular activity and it’s no longer effective and we try to get them to do something that their muscle is not used to so that the muscles can understand that system of operations. Eventually it will help a specific muscle for a specific event when it is needed. So having developed specific muscles that are relevant to a specific event, they do other events. That’s why sometimes she participates in various events, they are events that will eventually set her up for a step up according to the mechanics of the training.

So, are we going to see her competing again in Triple Jump or 100m at the international stage soon?

I have a plan to put her in 400m next season. A lot of people are going to be blown away and they will say he has come again with this style but it all depends on how the system is touched at a particular time. If the system functions more with triple jump, she’s a sportswoman and she has done a lot already. Sometimes it could be fun doing something different.

Could you tell us about your career as an athlete?

How was it and the challenges you faced? My career as an athlete was very short. I wanted to do more but I came from a home where you had to choose between sports and school. More-so the environment did not provide me with the opportunity and all the system of operations then were different, unlike now when we have the internet and we can assess information from all over the world. Then we could barely get an email. We had to go to a cyber cafe and sometimes after an hour, you still wouldn’t have accessed your inbox.

That was the era where most people who actually got into sports big time were living in Lagos. So, most athletes representing Nigeria were living in Lagos and I couldn’t practically travel to Lagos because I didn’t know anybody there and I didn’t have the freedom at home to go wherever I liked. Those were the hindrances I had then. Most of all, the political sporting environment didn’t permit a person like me to move forward.

Lets talk about your wife, Kesiena Egone, she was a great athlete during her days, what really happened?

I would say almost the same thing that happened to me happened to her too. Her case was different, her father was a sports loving man and he helped her get far. The dynamics then was bad and she sustained a very serious injury in the hamstring that put a deep scar on her leg till today. It wasn’t properly managed then and nobody knew what to do. Back then it was so bad that even the so-called treatment was making the wound worse. So those were the things that took her off track. We had a coach who was of the opinion that it wasn’t going to work unless she got better treatment. They made all their decisions and she had to leave.

Back-to-back, you and Brume took her medal to Winners’s Chapel to present it to the Bishop, David Oyedepo, what informed that decision?

When you feed from a source, you don’t joke with that source. It takes the grace of God to understand God. For those people who think they can understand God with the small brain that God gave them, they will never understand the mysteries of God. We believe that it is sent from God. We believe in critical, honest, deep-thinking teachings that if you have a conscience, you will know that this is raw, unadulterated truth that makes the way for you. If you hearken, this will happen and if you don’t, that will happen. We realise that these teachings have really helped us and to tell you the truth, we have been dedicating our victories to God but when we decided to take it to Canaanland, it became news. That’s just a peak because an Olympic medal is the highest medal in sports in the whole world. Everybody must hear it. Even stars in basketball and other sports still want an Olympic medal but not everybody gets it. This is a once in a life time achievement and how dare we not dedicate this to God and the servant that God He has put in charge. Also weeks after doing that, God rewarded us with the World Indoor medals and still we decided to do same. We are looking forward to the new one coming and by God grace, we are going to dedicate it to God Almighty.

