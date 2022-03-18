Brume eyes historic medal as World Indoor Championships begin

Olympics long jump bronze medalist Ese Brume is seeking to become only the third Nigerian athlete to win medals in all three global athletics championships, including the Olympics. Brume, who will be competing in her first World indoor championships has won medals at the World outdoor championships (bronze in 2019) and the Olympics (bronze in Tokyo) and is now hoping to join Glory Alozie and the late Sunday Bada as athletes who have won medals at the world athletics championships indoors and out as well as the Olympics. Alozie won silver at the World Indoor championships in 1999 in Maebashi (60m hurdles) and at the outdoor version later that year in Seville Spain (100m hurdles) before going to win another silver medal at the Olympics and in the process became the first Nigerian to win medals in all three global sporting fiesta. Bada followed suit a few days later after helping the men’s 4x400m relay team to win gold at the Sydney Olympics in 2000 to add to the three World Indoor championships medals he won (1993,1995 and 1997) and a 4x400m relay bronze at the World outdoor championships in Gothenburg, Sweden in 1995. Now, Brume seems to be following Alozie’s pattern with her bronze medal feats in Doha in 2019 and Tokyo in 2021. The 25 year old will however hope to shake off rustiness as she has not competed for indoors this year and the towering figure of home girl, Ivana Vuleta (nee Spanovic) who is the pre-championships undoubted favourite.

