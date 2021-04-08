Sports

Brume, Moreno arrive, boost Team Delta

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Team Delta was on Wednesday boosted at the ongoing National Sports Festival after the arrival of two of their foreign athletes, Ese Brume and Peter Moreno. Brume is the defending champion of the women Long Jump after winning the gold medal at the last festival in Abuja and will be hoping to repeat the feat in Edo. The World Championships bronze medalist arrived Benin on Wednesday alongside Men’s Decathlon athlete, Peter Moreno. The two will be competing for Team Delta as the state look forward to defending the title they won in Abuja three years ago.

Delta has been the best state in the NSF in the past few editions and they will be looking forward to defending the title in Edo State. As at the time of going to press, Delta State is leading the medal’s table with 10 gold, seven silver and four bronze medals. Bayelsa is in second position with 10 gold, five silver and three bronze with the host state, Edo State occupying the third position with 19 medals (three gold, seven silver and nine bronze).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Carabao Cup: Liverpool hit seven to set up Arsenal tie as Citizens squeeze past Bournemouth

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool thrashed League One Lincoln to set up a Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Arsenal next week. Xherdan Shaqiri curled a fine free-kick into the top corner to put them ahead. Takumi Minamino and Curtis Jones both scored twice as the second-string Reds cruised through – with £41m Diogo Jota one of three debutants […]
Sports

NWFL boss commiserates with NFF on Ibah’s demise

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has joined other Nigerian football family members to commiserate with the family of the departed board member of the Nigeria Football Federation and Chairman of the Akwa Ibom Football Association, Mr Emmanuel Ibah. A heartbroken Falode, said from her base in Lagos, Tuesday, that: “The […]
Sports

Euro roundup: Neymar injured as Lyon sink PSG, Messi rescues Barcelona

Posted on Author Reporter

*Neymar carried off as 1-0 home defeat leaves PSG third in table *Messi gets winner at home to Levante, Milan held by Parma Neymar was carried off the field on a stretcher as Paris Saint-Germain slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Lyon that leaves them third in the Ligue 1 table. Tino Kadewere scored the only goal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica