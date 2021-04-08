Brume, Moreno arrive, boost Team Delta

Team Delta was on Wednesday boosted at the ongoing National Sports Festival after the arrival of two of their foreign athletes, Ese Brume and Peter Moreno. Brume is the defending champion of the women Long Jump after winning the gold medal at the last festival in Abuja and will be hoping to repeat the feat in Edo. The World Championships bronze medalist arrived Benin on Wednesday alongside Men’s Decathlon athlete, Peter Moreno. The two will be competing for Team Delta as the state look forward to defending the title they won in Abuja three years ago.

Delta has been the best state in the NSF in the past few editions and they will be looking forward to defending the title in Edo State. As at the time of going to press, Delta State is leading the medal’s table with 10 gold, seven silver and four bronze medals. Bayelsa is in second position with 10 gold, five silver and three bronze with the host state, Edo State occupying the third position with 19 medals (three gold, seven silver and nine bronze).

