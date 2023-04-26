Bruno Fernandez Likely To Miss Tottenham

“It happened in the first half. [The game is] Thursday, so tomorrow is quick, but we have to see what is possible.”

The win on penalties at Wembley was an effective tonic for an ailing United side after they had lost emphatically at Sevilla to crash out of the Europa League three days earlier.

“They are resilient,” he said. “They are able to do it. It’s not easy, but they can do it. You can have a bad setback but show your character to bounce back.

“I am the Manchester United manager. I have to make sure our players are ready tomorrow against a good opponent, good team, good players. I have to focus [and make sure] they have energy.”

Now, United will face a Tottenham team reeling from a 6-1 rout at the hands of top-four rivals Newcastle United last time out.

Harry Kane, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, scored the only Spurs goal.