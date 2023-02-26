Brush up your style with ascot tie

Ascot or cravat is a neck tie popular in men’s fashion. Ascot originated during the 19th century in England and was derived from the original French neckpiece called cravat. It was part of the formal daytime wear and was paired with morning coat and jackets. Ascot found its way in fashion savvy men’s wardrobe because of its unique touch. At some point, it was a staple on red carpet. A piece to show off at dinner event and some music artistes picked it as part of their style identity. Top Nigerian singer, Dare Art Alade, was famous with Ascot. This modern neck tie is presently an important fashion accessory for men who are well informed about what is in vogue. Ascot can only be used on collar shirts and it gives a distinguished fashionable manly look on those wearing it. Though Ascot or cravat is not as commonly worn like few years ago, revisiting this trend can help brush up your style a little. When trying to infuse this piece in your style, always remember it is a formal piece.

